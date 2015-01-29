SYDNEY Jan 29 Borrowers are queuing up to issue
Australian-dollar bonds in record amounts this year as they take
advantage of robust demand from yield-hungry investors in Asia
who are undeterred by speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia
could soon cut interest rates.
So far this month, international organisations and foreign
government agencies, which tend to be active borrowers in
January, have raised around A$6 billion ($4.7 billion) of bonds
in Australia, the largest amount ever sold at this time, debt
consultant ADCM Services said.
Driving this vigorous issuance are Asian buyers who have
traditionally favoured Europe and North America as offshore
investment destinations. Bankers have recently noticed a growing
demand for Australian bonds from central banks all the way to
wealthy individuals.
"Between 40 percent and 60 percent of typical deals are
placed in Asia," said Oliver Holt, head of Nomura's Australian
fixed income syndicate. "The portion going offshore has
increased over recent times as accounts continue to search for
yield globally, and liquidity in the Australian dollar market
grows."
Nearly half of the African Development Bank's five-year
A$300 million issue sold last week was placed in Asia, while
allocations to Asia are even greater for the scarcer 10-year
bond issues favoured by Japanese life insurance companies.
With returns of around 2.7 percent for five-year AAA-rated
issues, they compare with yields of less than 1 percent offered
by Spain's euro-denominated debt rated some seven notches below.
Riskier borrowers too have seen demand from Asian buyers,
particularly private banks managing the assets of a growing
number of wealthy investors in the region.
"Issuers are increasingly adding an Asian leg to their
primary deal roadshows and see this new set of investors as
integral to marketing new transactions," said Brad Scott, head
of corporate bond origination at National Australia Bank.
He said the hot spots are Hong Kong, Singapore and sometimes
Japan, as firms are keen to diversify their debt investor base.
Underpinning Australia's appeal is a transparent legal
framework and proximity to Asia.
A Singapore-based private wealth banker, who asked not to be
named, sees steady demand from those already exposed to the
Aussie dollar through direct property, local business or bond
investments.
However, he saw a growing risk that highly speculative
buyers might be put off should the Reserve Bank of Australia
cut its already record low cash rate of 2.5 percent, as many in
the markets are wagering.
For now, he said the most popular Australian dollar
investments are bonds issued by offshore banks, such as Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and those from the Middle East.
($1 = 1.2647 Australian dollars)
