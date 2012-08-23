(Corrects Rio Tinto CEO first name to Tom in paragraph 14)
* BHP, Qantas, BlueScope CEOs among those to give up bonuses
* "Two-strikes" rule gives increased power to shareholders
* New law follows UK, U.S. legislation on executive pay
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Aug 23 Australian bosses, including
Qantas's Alan Joyce and BHP Billiton's Marius
Kloppers, are forgoing big bonuses this year as tough new laws
on executive pay give more power to shareholders to sack them
and their boards.
But it is far from clear whether the gestures represent a
long-term change of heart or are just a one-off public relations
exercise that can be abandoned next year.
The catalyst for many of the bonus announcements has been a
tough new law introduced last year that empowered shareholders
to dump a company board if they are unhappy with the pay regime.
Under the so-called "two strikes" rule, if more than 25
percent of shareholders vote down the executive pay scheme for
two consecutive years, the board can be thrown out and new
elections held.
"It isn't a magnanimous gesture to hand back a bonus," said
Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) Chief Executive Vas
Kolesnikoff. "It's more of an acknowledgement that the contract
and bonus structure is fundamentally flawed."
At a time when institutional investors are growing weary of
holding falling shares while executives reap big rewards, the
law is influencing nervous boards anticipating tricky annual
general meetings.
Since the law's introduction last July, 108 listed
companies have recorded first strikes.
Among the bigger names to have already earned a black mark
are BlueScope Steel ; Pacific Brands, the group
behind brands including Dunlop, Hush Puppies and Slazenger;
casino group Crown ; and mining equipment manufacturer
Emeco Holdings.
Only a handful are expected to chalk up a second strike this
year as companies have been trimming or cutting bonuses.
The fact that Qantas and BHP have avoided a first strike is
credited to preemptive action because of the law.
BlueScope's O'Malley got in early last week, saying he would
not claim his performance bonus or salary increase to take
responsibility for a A$1.04 billion ($1.09 billion) full-year
loss. Last year, he took home $2.7 million in recommended
bonuses and salary rises.
BHP's Kloppers has passed on his multi-million dollar bonus
after the world's biggest miner said it was booking $3.3 billion
in writedowns.
Qantas said that Joyce, who caused a furore when he accepted
a salary package including bonuses of A$5 million last year
despite a sharp fall in profits, would not seek bonus options
this year. The Australian flag carrier has said it will on
Thursday post a net loss for the year, its first since
privatisation in 1995. Joyce will still take home a base salary
of A$2.3 million.
Rio Tinto's Tom Albanese kicked off the trend in
February, forfeiting his 2011 bonus payment after the firm took
an $8.9 billion writedown on assets bought under his watch.
John Egan, principal partner at Egan Associates, a leading
corporate remuneration advisor, said shareholders were waking up
to the fact that many Australian companies were underperforming
relative to growth paths before the global financial crisis.
"Until 2010, we felt OK in Australia because we weren't
being beaten up as badly as the U.S., UK and Europe," Egan said.
"Now, there's a recognition that while our performance has
been better than many of those internationally, we haven't done
that well.
"The line's being drawn not on the relative performance in
comparison to the worst, but where they should be."
GLOBAL MOVE, BUT TEMPORARY?
The Australian bonus trend is part of a global move toward
waiving bonuses as public and political pressure for responsible
capitalism also builds in Britain and the United States.
A British government-backed report has recommended that
companies link their directors' pay to long-term business
performance, with incentives to be provided only in the form of
company shares to be held until after the executives have
retired.
The United States last year adopted shareholder "say on pay"
laws that require companies to provide shareholders at least
once every three calendar years with a vote on compensation for
the CEO, CFO, named executive officers and the company's three
other most highly compensated officers.
While the Australian laws are tough, not all CEOs are
running scared.
James Packer, the billionaire chairman of entertainment
group Crown, has made it clear that he will use his voting power
to ensure the board is reelected unchanged even if its does get
a "second strike" and directors are forced to stand down.
The ASA's Kolesnikoff believes the real test will come next
year when he expects the bonuses to return.
Martin Lawrence, co-founder of corporate governance advisory
group Ownership Matters, said the perception of power the
two-strike rule gives shareholders is almost as valuable as any
real power.
He said the rule and the rush to sacrifice bonuses was
allowing companies to win some positive PR.
"It's a bit of an empty gesture, but it's a gesture that's
available to every CEO. Executive austerity is the new black."
