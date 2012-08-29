* Deal expected to raise $519 million
* Joins exclusive club of offshore borrowers
* Cross-currency swap rate encourages debt deal
SYDNEY, Aug 29 British oil company BP Plc
is looking to sell an inaugural Australian dollar bond issue in
a rare "kangaroo" offer, bringing a fresh industrial face to a
market crowded with financial and sovereign borrowers.
Kangaroo bonds refer to Australian dollar bonds sold by
international issuers in Australia. Offshore borrowers have been
historically reluctant to raise Australian-dollar funds because
of the limited scale of the nation's bond market.
The five-year kangaroo issue, due to price later on
Wednesday, is expected to fetch around A$500 million ($519
million), according to a source who has seen the deal's terms.
It will likely pay a margin of around 115 basis points over the
Australian bank bill rate.
Greg Stock, a portfolio manager at Perpetual Investments
which manages A$4.5 billion in fixed income assets, welcomed the
offer.
"It's a global household name and it is very good to see
diversification in Australia," he said, adding the issue margin
was around fair.
The offer, to be issued by BP Capital Markets, joins a
selective club of non-bank/non-government kangaroo borrowers.
British telecom company Vodafone is the only other
international corporate issuer that has tapped the A$367 billion
Australian bond market, ADCM and ThomsonReuters data show.
"Historically, international borrowers, excluding banks, had
limited interest in Australia mainly because of the relative
smaller size of our market and pricing," said Gus Medeiros,
credit strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"But domestic demand appears to be improving for selected
names, with the basis swap helping on pricing, enhancing the
position of Australia as an alternative."
Encouraging BP is a favourable move in the Aussie-U.S.
dollar cross-currency basis swap rate, a key instrument used by
international borrowers because it reflects the cost of
converting funds from Australian dollars to U.S. dollars.
Still, bond deals from non-financial and non-government
borrowers in Australia account for only 11 percent of the amount
outstanding, according to ADCM data.
The BP offer is said to have drawn interest from Australian
funds as well as interest from offshore, high net-worth
investors, the person who has seen the issue said.
Perpetual's Stock particularly appreciated a one-year gap
that BP allowed between its roadshow visit and the actual bond
offer, as it allowed him to better assess the company's ongoing
litigation issues.
In April 2010, BP's Deep Horizon oil platform exploded in
the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and sparking the biggest
U.S. oil spill in history.
"The passage of time was beneficial," he said.
BP is rated A by S&P and A2 by Moody's and its offer is
jointly led by ANZ and UBS.