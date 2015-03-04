SYDNEY, March 4 Australian regulators have
approved a bid by the U.S. arm of Brazilian beef giant JBS
to acquire Australian Consolidated Food Holdings Pty
Ltd (Primo) for an undisclosed sum, Treasurer Joe Hockey said on
Wednesday.
The approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board
(FIRB), subject to conditions at Primo's abattoir, allows the
purchase by JBS USA Holdings Inc, through its wholly
owned unit JBS Smallgoods HoldCo Australia Pty Ltd, to move
ahead.
Under Australian law, FIRB approval is required for any
investment by a foreign firm in a domestic company that is worth
more than A$252 million ($197 million).
The merger of the world's largest processer of fresh beef
and pork, JBS, with Australia's largest producer of ham, bacon
and pork products comes as Australia has set a goal of becoming
Asia's food basket.
"The Government welcomes foreign investment in Australia and
continues to ensure that investments are consistent with
Australia's national interest," Hockey said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2788 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)