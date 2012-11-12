BRIEF-I&M Holdings' units I&M Bank acquires Giro Commercial Bank
* Says I&M Holdings' unit I&M Bank Ltd, has acquired 100 percent of Giro Commercial Bank Ltd effective February 13
MELBOURNE Nov 13 Troubled Australian toll road operator BrisConnections Unit Trusts asked for its shares to be suspended indefinitely from trading on Tuesday as it meets with lenders to try to restructure a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) debt load.
BrisConnections, the owner and operator of Brisbane's airport tunnel link, needs to reach an agreement with its lenders by early next year.
"Following analysis and in view of traffic levels post the introduction of tolls for all vehicles, (the) board has determined today to enter into formal negotiations with its lenders and other key stakeholders regarding potential reconstruction options," the company said in a statement.
It said that on present traffic levels and operating costs, the enterprise value may be less than the outstanding debt.
BrisConnections asked for the suspension ahead of an announcement about the outcome of talks with lenders, and said it could not give a time frame for how long the talks would take.
The lenders include Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp , BNP Paribas, United Overseas Bank Ltd, Societe Generale and BOS International, according to a report in The Australian newspaper.
The shares last traded at A$0.40, down from A$0.90 a year ago.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Says I&M Holdings' unit I&M Bank Ltd, has acquired 100 percent of Giro Commercial Bank Ltd effective February 13
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 The European Central Bank has no reason to give up its option to cut rates even if that is unlikely, because it shows its readiness to support the economy, Governing Council member Philip Lane told the Wall Street Journal.