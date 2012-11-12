MELBOURNE Nov 13 Troubled Australian toll road operator BrisConnections Unit Trusts asked for its shares to be suspended indefinitely from trading on Tuesday as it meets with lenders to try to restructure a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) debt load.

BrisConnections, the owner and operator of Brisbane's airport tunnel link, needs to reach an agreement with its lenders by early next year.

"Following analysis and in view of traffic levels post the introduction of tolls for all vehicles, (the) board has determined today to enter into formal negotiations with its lenders and other key stakeholders regarding potential reconstruction options," the company said in a statement.

It said that on present traffic levels and operating costs, the enterprise value may be less than the outstanding debt.

BrisConnections asked for the suspension ahead of an announcement about the outcome of talks with lenders, and said it could not give a time frame for how long the talks would take.

The lenders include Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp , BNP Paribas, United Overseas Bank Ltd, Societe Generale and BOS International, according to a report in The Australian newspaper.

The shares last traded at A$0.40, down from A$0.90 a year ago.

