SYDNEY May 19 Australian police on Thursday
searched an office belonging to the opposition Labor Party and
the offices of a shadow minister over a suspected leak of
information about the country's broadband upgrade, an MP and
media said.
The searches came amid heightened political campaigning
ahead of a national election, with polls indicating a tightly
contested race.
Police were searching an office belonging to the Labor Party
in Melbourne, shadow finance minister Tony Burke told the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Burke said the office raid was in relation to an
investigation of a possible leak of government information about
Australia's upgrade of its broadband.
Media also reported police searched the offices of another
MP, Stephen Conroy, who previously oversaw Labor policy on the
broadband upgrade.
Police "raided Senator Conroy's offices in Melbourne on
Thursday evening over leaks that detailed cost and time blowouts
to the National Broadband Network while Malcolm Turnbull was
communications minister", the Australian Financial Review said.
Turnbull was communications minister from 2013 to 2015.
No other details were immediately available.
