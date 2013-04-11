CANBERRA, April 12 Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum is expected to shelve plans for its $30 billion Browse liquefied natural gas project at James Price Point, according to media reports on Friday.

The paper said the decision, to be announced as early as Friday, was made because the huge venture could not be profitably developed as proposed. Some of the venture partners prefer the project to use a floating gas plant rather than the proposed James Price Point location.

Browse LNG has been plagued by controversy over its proposed location at James Price Point on the northwestern coast of Australia, which has been opposed by some project partners, environmentalists and Aboriginal landowners.

Woodside was scheduled to make a decision on whether to go forward with the James Price Point location for the project by the middle of the year.

Western Australian state Premier Colin Barnett on Thursday told state parliament that he had held talks with Woodside, but had not be informed of a decision.

"I have continual discussions with Woodside and it's not for me to comment publicly, particularly to market-sensitive information, as to what decisions might be," Barnett said on Thursday.

"By July we will know what the situation is. I have not received advice to that effect from the joint venture partners at all."

"They are collectively to make a decision, a final investment decision around June-July this year, that is the process."

China's PetroChina co Ltd last December agreed to pay $1.63 billion to buy a minority stake in the LNG project from BHP Billiton, joining other joint venture partners Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.