CANBERRA, April 12 Australian oil and gas
producer Woodside Petroleum is expected to shelve plans
for its $30 billion Browse liquefied natural gas project at
James Price Point, according to media reports on Friday.
The paper said the decision, to be announced as early as
Friday, was made because the huge venture could not be
profitably developed as proposed. Some of the venture partners
prefer the project to use a floating gas plant rather than the
proposed James Price Point location.
Browse LNG has been plagued by controversy over its proposed
location at James Price Point on the northwestern coast of
Australia, which has been opposed by some project partners,
environmentalists and Aboriginal landowners.
Woodside was scheduled to make a decision on whether to go
forward with the James Price Point location for the project by
the middle of the year.
Western Australian state Premier Colin Barnett on Thursday
told state parliament that he had held talks with Woodside, but
had not be informed of a decision.
"I have continual discussions with Woodside and it's not for
me to comment publicly, particularly to market-sensitive
information, as to what decisions might be," Barnett said on
Thursday.
"By July we will know what the situation is. I have not
received advice to that effect from the joint venture partners
at all."
"They are collectively to make a decision, a final
investment decision around June-July this year, that is the
process."
China's PetroChina co Ltd last December agreed
to pay $1.63 billion to buy a minority stake in the LNG project
from BHP Billiton, joining other joint venture partners
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP, Japan's Mitsui & Co
and Mitsubishi Corp.