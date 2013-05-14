SYDNEY May 14 Australia's minority government released its 2013/14 budget bill on Tuesday, which showed a widely-flagged deficit in the new fiscal year.

*************************************************************** KEY POINTS: 2013/14 deficit forecast at A$18 bln, or 1.1 pct of GDP 2014/15 deficit forecast at A$10.9 bln, or 0.6 pct of GDP 2013/14 GDP growth forecast: 2.75 pct vs 2-3 pct by RBA For the main budget story, please click: For the highlights of the budget, click: ***************************************************************

CHRISTINE MILNE, AUSTRALIAN GREENS LEADER

"Australia is weaker, dumber and meaner because Labor is afraid of the electoral clout of the big miners and their fat wallets.

"This is demonstrated by slashing funding to universities and renewable energy, failing to support single parents and the unemployed and delaying, for the second time, our commitment to increase foreign aid to 0.5 per cent of GNI until 2017. All of this could have been avoided if Labor had the backbone to stand up to the big mining companies and abolish fossil fuel subsidies and fix the mining tax."

The Australian dollar barely reacted to the budget, given that much of the details have already been leaked. Markets are also more concerned about growth in China, Australia's single biggest export market. It was last at $0.9971, having fallen sharply last week due mostly to a resurgent U.S. dollar.

Australia's economy is expected to grow at a sub-par pace as the mining investment boom crests this year, while spending plans in the non-resource sectors remain tepid.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects gross domestic product growth of 2.5 percent for 2013 and sees the economy growing at 2.5-3.5 percent in 2014.

Underlying inflation is expected to come in at 2.25 percent in 2013, the bottom of the RBA's 2-3 percent target range. The central bank expects underlying inflation to remain well within its target band in 2014.

Last week, the RBA cut its cash rate by a quarter point to a record low 2.75 percent, noting a still high local dollar and tame inflation. (Reporting by Australia bureau; Editing by Eric Meijer)