CANBERRA Oct 21 The Australian government will
outline the extent of savings it needs to make to deliver on its
promise of a budget surplus for the year to next June when it
releases a mid-year budget update on Monday amid falling
commodity prices.
Australia has delivered consecutive budget deficits since
2008 due to stimulus spending to help Australia avoid recession
after the global financial crisis.
It faces elections in the second half of 2013 and is
determined to restore the budget to surplus to head off
opposition attacks on its economic credentials.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said he would announce "significant"
savings in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook to offset
lower than expected government revenue as a result of renewed
weakness in the global economy and lower commodity prices.
"The toughest conditions in the global economy in
generations have cut a swathe through traditional sources of
revenue," Swan said.
"And the renewed weakness in the international economy
combined with lower-than-expected commodity prices has further
hit revenues. This will require more savings to be found in our
budget."
In its May budget, the government promised it would return a
surplus of A$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion), or 0.1 percent of gross
domestic product, by mid-2103.
Since May, government revenue has been hit by falling
commodity prices, a slowdown in the economies of its major
trading partners and lower-than-forecast revenue from its
controversial tax on coal and iron ore profits.
China's slowing economic growth has cut once red-hot demand
for Australia's resources. Iron ore prices have fallen around 15
percent, thermal coal by 9 percent and coking coal some 30
percent since the mining tax was launched in July, placing
pressure on the budget forecast that the tax would provide an
estimated $13.4 billion over its first four years.
Miners including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata have shelved expansion plans and cut
production.
Swan didn't provide any detail of the proposed savings cuts
or revisions to forecasts made in May but reaffirmed a
commitment to returning a surplus.
Finance Minister Penny Wong said in an interview with Sky
News on Sunday that although global circumstances had changed,
the Australian economy was still growing "at around trend
growth".
"And in those circumstances, what you want to do is bring
the budget back to surplus."