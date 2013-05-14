SYDNEY May 14 Australia's minority government released its 2013/14 budget bill on Tuesday, which showed a widely-flagged deficit in the new fiscal year.

*************************************************************** KEY POINTS:

2013/14 deficit forecast at A$18 bln, or 1.1 pct of GDP 2014/15 deficit forecast at A$10.9 bln, or 0.6 pct of GDP 2013/14 GDP growth forecast: 2.75 pct vs 2-3 pct by RBA For the main budget story, please click: For the highlights of the budget, click: ***************************************************************

COMMENTARY

UNIONS AND INDUSTRY GROUPS:

GED KEARNEY, PRESIDENT, AUSTRALIAN COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS:

"The most important measure of a budget is job creation. By that measure, this Budget is a success. The Government has protected Australian jobs at a time of challenging economic circumstances by avoiding a slash-and-burn approach to return to surplus prematurely.

"Australia's future is dependent on strong employment. The Treasurer has prudently ignored misdirected calls for austere measures - like those in Europe - which would have been out of alignment with the reality of Australia's modest deficit and stymied the nation's economic growth.

"Unions are strongly supportive of changes that will stop businesses using loopholes to bypass paying their fair share of company tax.

"When multinational companies are able to exploit loopholes to reduce the tax they pay, that shifts the bill onto local businesses, as well as workers and consumers. The changes announced in this Budget will mean that multinational companies are called on to pay their fair share in tax."

PETER ANDERSON, AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

"This budget does little to take cost pressures off the private sector, especially small business, and fails to wind back government spending to rid the nation of deficits and allow future investment in the economy. The pathway to surplus is wafer thin and questionable. It is a budget of missed opportunity."

INNES WILLOX, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY GROUP:

"The 2013-14 Budget confirms industry concerns about a slowing economy but risks being too optimistic about Australia's growth prospects, our terms of trade, corporate tax receipts and the recovery of housing construction. Further, the Budget fails to introduce much-needed new measures to boost investment, innovation, competitiveness and productivity."

"The extent of the anticipated cumulative deficits over the next three years, amounting to $48 billion, is sobering news. This is a turnaround, in only six months, of close to $55 billion in forecast budget bottom lines. Even more sobering is the prospect that further revisions are in store. Economic reality has bitten."

RATINGS AGENCY:

KIM ENG TAN AND CRAIG MICHAELS, STANDARD & POOR'S:

"Australia's credit metrics remain supportive of the 'AAA' sovereign rating despite the revised budgetary projections. While the 2014 budget represents some slippage in achieving the government's strategy of returning the budget to surplus following moderate deficits in recent years, the government continues to demonstrate a commitment to prudent fiscal policy over the medium term, in our view. Given the low level of public debt in Australia, the anticipated delay in achieving budget surpluses compared to our and the government's previous projections does not put immediate downward pressure on the rating."

STEVEN HESS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, MOODY'S:

"The outlook on the Australian government's Aaa bond rating remains stable despite the move into a period of budget deficits beyond that originally forecasted. Although the government budget is now forecast to remain in deficit through the 2014-15 fiscal year, the projected deficits are relatively small as a percentage of GDP."

ECONOMIST:

BEN JARMAN, ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN:

"I don't think there is anything that is too surprising here relatively to what has been flagged recently which is that it's a longer path back to a surplus. At the margin for interest rates: What that means is that fiscal policy will be less of a drag and so there's a slightly reduced need for the Reserve Bank to be doing all the heavy lifting here."

POLITICIANS:

JOE HOCKEY, OPPOSITION TREASURY SPOKESMAN

"his year's Budget confirms that Labor's financial and budget management is in complete chaos. Budget 2013 delivers more debt, more deficits, more taxes, more broken promises and more uncertainty from an incompetent Labor Government that can't be trusted. The Budget does nothing to help Australian families deal with rising cost of living pressures, economic uncertainty and poor services.

"Labor's planned return to surplus is not credible and presents a potential black hole in future budgets. The claim of surpluses in the two out-years relies on virtually no further deterioration in the terms of trade in the next two years. This is a heroic assumption and puts at risk the projected small surpluses in the two out-years."

CHRISTINE MILNE, AUSTRALIAN GREENS LEADER

"Australia is weaker, dumber and meaner because Labor is afraid of the electoral clout of the big miners and their fat wallets.

"This is demonstrated by slashing funding to universities and renewable energy, failing to support single parents and the unemployed and delaying, for the second time, our commitment to increase foreign aid to 0.5 per cent of GNI until 2017. All of this could have been avoided if Labor had the backbone to stand up to the big mining companies and abolish fossil fuel subsidies and fix the mining tax."

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar barely reacted to the budget, given that much of the details have already been leaked. Markets are also more concerned about growth in China, Australia's single biggest export market. It wallowed at an 11-month low just above $0.9900, having fallen sharply last week due mostly to a resurgent U.S. dollar.

BACKGROUND

Australia's economy is expected to grow at a sub-par pace as the mining investment boom crests this year, while spending plans in the non-resource sectors remain tepid.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects gross domestic product growth of 2.5 percent for 2013 and sees the economy growing at 2.5-3.5 percent in 2014.

Underlying inflation is expected to come in at 2.25 percent in 2013, the bottom of the RBA's 2-3 percent target range. The central bank expects underlying inflation to remain well within its target band in 2014.

Last week, the RBA cut its cash rate by a quarter point to a record low 2.75 percent, noting a still high local dollar and tame inflation. (Reporting by Australia bureau; Editing by Eric Meijer)