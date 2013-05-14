* 2013/14 deficit forecast A$18 bln, 1.1 pct of GDP
* 2013/14 GDP growth forecast 2.75 pct vs 2-3 pct by RBA
* Weaker commodity prices, high A$ hit tax revenues
* Ratings agencies see no impact on triple-A rating
CANBERRA, May 14 Australia's struggling Labor
government on Tuesday used the last budget before national
elections to delay a long-promised return to surplus, blaming a
stubbornly high Australian dollar and lower commodity prices for
a dramatic fall in revenues.
With polls pointing to a solid defeat for Prime Minister
Julia Gillard at elections set for Sept. 14, Treasurer Wayne
Swan locked in 10 years of funding for landmark disability and
school education policies aimed at reversing its downward
trajectory, and committed more money to roads and suburban rail
projects.
But the budget, with little room for traditional
pre-election give-aways and with voters traditionally wary of
government borrowing, was unlikely to do much to help revive
support.
Instead, Swan has cut a range of benefits to middle-income
families, putting off planned tax cuts, increasing a health levy
on income, and scrapping a A$5,000 ($5,000) baby bonus popular
with voters and which had helped address an aging population.
Swan defended the cuts as measured and balanced, and said
the decision to abandon the surplus was right for the economic
circumstances.
"To those who would take us down the European road of savage
austerity, I say the social destruction that comes from cutting
too much, too hard, too fast is not the Australian way," Swan
said.
The Australian Greens, whose support is crucial for the
government to pass its legislation, said they would not block
the main budget measures, but could oppose specific cuts,
including plans to cut funding to universities.
"In terms of blocking supply, no the Greens won't be
blocking supply," Greens leader Christine Milne told reporters.
"But we will certainly be looking at all the legislation that is
coming through and we certainly won't be supporting university
cuts."
Swan defended the tough measures by pointing to a A$17
billion drop in expected revenue since his previous budget, with
a total write down of A$60 billion over the next four years, and
said the measures were needed to support growth and jobs in the
face of a flagging global economy.
Market reaction to the budget was muted, but the Australian
dollar fell to an 11-month low to $0.9908, breaking below
reported bids around $0.9920 to mark its lowest since mid-June
2012. So far this year, the Aussie has fallen 4.7 percent.
Australia, a major supplier of coal and iron ore, has
enjoyed 21 years of uninterrupted economic growth, surviving the
2008 global financial crisis without dipping into recession,
thanks to a mining boom fuelled by strong demand from resource
hungry China, its biggest trade partner.
But the fall in global commodity prices, coupled with an
Australian dollar which has traded above parity with the US
dollar for most of the past two years, has hammered company
profits and tax revenues.
The 2013/14 deficit was forecast at A$18 billion or 1.1
percent of GDP, down from a A$2.2 billion surplus forecast in
October, but in line with economist expectations.
Swan outlined A$43 billion of savings over four years as
part of a plan to return a balanced budget by the year to June
30, 2016.
AAA RATINGS NOT AFFECTED
Ratings agencies Standard & Poors and Moody's Investors
Service said the budget had no impact on Australia's AAA credit
ratings.
"The outlook on the Australian government's Aaa bond rating
remains stable despite the move into a period of budget deficits
beyond that originally forecasted," said Moody's senior vice
president Steven Hess.
Swan said the Australian dollar had remained stubbornly high
despite a steep fall in Australia's terms of trade over the past
year.
At the same time, Swan dramatically downgraded the revenue
from Australia's controversial 30 percent profits tax on coal
and iron ore mines, which began on July 1, 2012.
The budget forecasts the tax, originally expected to raise
A$13.4 billion over its first four years, will now raise only
A$3.3 billion in that time.
The government has also slashed expected revenue from its
price on carbon after revising down the expected carbon price
from June 2015, when Australia links its trading scheme to the
European carbon scheme.
The government now predicts a carbon price of A$12.10 a
tonne from June 2015, compared to its previous forecast of A$29
a tonne. The price of EU carbon permits hit a six-day low of
around A$4.20 late on Monday.
To help make up for falling revenues, Swan said the
government would use its leadership of the Group of 20 wealthy
nations next year to drive a crackdown on tax loopholes and
evasion by multinational companies, helping recoup as much as
A$4.2 billion.
Facing a shaky world economy and sovereign debt woes ailing
Europe, Australia's economic outlook remained positive, with
growth forecast to slow to 2.75 percent in 2013-14 from 3.0
percent this year, before climbing back to 3.0 percent for the
following three years.
That compares to forecast growth in 2013 of 1.25 percent in
Japan, 2.0 percent in the United States and -0.5 percent in the
euro area.
In a nation wary of government debt, Swan has long promised
to deliver surplus budgets. But he has delivered six straight
deficits, in part due to hefty stimulus spending in 2008 and
2009 to help buffer the country from the global slowdown.
He forecast a deficit of A$19.4 billion in 2012/13, or about
1.3 percent of GDP.
Net debt is expected to peak at A$191.6 billion, or 11.4
percent of GDP, in 2014-15 - still less than one eighth of the
debt levels of major advanced economies.
