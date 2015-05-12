(Recasts, adds Abbott comments, context of deficit)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY May 12 Australia's conservative government is taking a softer approach to its second annual budget, dropping all talk of the need for emergency fiscal repairs even as it faces years of deficits.

Gone are the warnings of debt and deficit disasters that dominated last year's tough, and politically disastrous, budget. This time, "responsible, measured and fair" are Prime Minister Tony Abbott's buzz words for Tuesday's policy package.

Speaking just hours before delivering the 2015/16 budget, Treasurer Joe Hockey tried put the best possible spin on the government's finances by saying the deficit would at least be under market forecasts of A$40-A$41 billion ($32 billion).

Yet that would still be more than double the A$17 billion Hockey confidently predicted just a year ago, when he declared the days of borrowing and spending had come to an end.

His revenue projections have been left A$90 billion poorer by steep falls in prices for major commodity exports, notably iron ore, combined with unusually sluggish growth in wages.

As a result, the budget is likely to be awash in red ink for at least the next three to four years, potentially risking Australia's prized triple A credit rating.

Both Abbott and Hockey say the budget will still be on a "credible path" to surplus and, so far, the major ratings agencies have taken them at their word.

The task is all the harder as the government has to avoid doing damage to the economy as it undergoes a difficult transition away from a mining-led boom.

With that in mind, ministers on Tuesday were selling the budget as boon for jobs, confidence and small business.

"This is a budget that will invite the Australian people to have a go because that's in our nature," Abbott told parliament while his treasurer was in the traditional budget lock-up with journalists before the public release of the budget later on Tuesday.

Success will be vital for Abbott, who earlier this year survived a leadership challenge from within his own Liberal Party.

High on the budget agenda this time will be tax concessions to small business and a A$3.5 billion plan for expanded childcare payments designed to encourage mothers to re-enter the workforce sooner.

Other proposals include measures to crack down on alleged tax avoidance by 30 multinational companies in a move that could force the likes of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp to restructure their businesses to escape huge penalties.

Hockey also plans to extend a 10 percent goods and services tax to cover digitally downloaded products, such as music, books and games.