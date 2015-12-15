(adds details, quotes, analysis)
By Matt Siegel
CANBERRA Dec 15 Australia's government on
Tuesday forecast its budget deficit would swell to A$37.4
billion ($27.13 billion) in the year to June as falling prices
for key resource exports open a gaping hole in tax revenue.
Treasurer Scott Morrison predicted the shortfall for 2016/17
would be A$33.7 billion.
The deficit for 2015/16 had been forecast at A$35.1 billion
in the May budget, while the 2016/17 shortfall had been seen at
A$25.8 billion.
The data marks the first major financial stumbling block for
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who ousted Tony Abbott in a
September party coup sparked partly by his inability to sell his
economic vision for the country.
Plummeting commodity prices have depleted the government's
coffers, although analysts have expressed little concern that
the poor showing will threaten Australia's coveted triple-A
credit rating.
Morrison defended the government's handling of the economy,
blaming the free fall in iron ore prices on which previous
budget estimates had been based, rather than economic
mismanagement, for the poor showing.
"The price we are able to achieve in global markets in iron
ore went from a high of A$180 a tonne to A$38, A$39 a tonne at
the moment," Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told reporters in
Perth.
"When iron ore is about 20 percent of our national export
income, of course you'd expect that to flow through."
Morrison added, however, that policies aimed at moving away
from an overreliance on commodity exports towards a more
services and tech-based economy were already being implemented
and represented the country's future.
That sort of language marks a shift from Abbott, who was
known as a vigorous advocate for the coal industry, in
particular.
"The destination we are heading towards is a more
diversified economy where the impact of things like the iron ore
price in the future will not have the result that it has in
these figures in the future because we'll have a more
diversified economy," Morrison said.
Australia is forecasting net debt to peak at 18.5 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in the year to June 2018, before
gradually declining, with unemployment topping out at 6 percent
this year.
While the figures may seem gloomy for Australia, which
survived the global financial crisis relatively unscathed, they
would be enviable for many of its western peers and is unlikely
to alter the ratings agencies' views, in particular.
"The budget update, which as discussed, is expected to leave
bigger deficits over the coming four years, is unlikely to be
severe enough to cause the ratings agencies to change their
overall view of Australia," ANZ bank wrote in a note on
Monday.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday the next six
months would be important for Australia's budget outlook with
tax reform under consideration and spending cuts jammed in the
Senate.
"The next six months could have significant implications for
Australia's budget outlook," said S&P.
($1 = 1.3784 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kim Coghill)