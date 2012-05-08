* Budget surplus seen aimed at politics, not economy
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, May 8 Australia's government will map
out its plan for a surplus budget on Tuesday as it aims to shore
up its economic credentials with voters and shift attention away
from scandals that threaten Prime Minister Julia Gillard's grip
on power.
Economists have questioned whether a surplus is needed, when
the central bank has just eased rates and cut growth forecasts.
And spending cuts will likely be accompanied by cash payments
for the low paid, to help avoid the kind of anti-austerity
backlash that saw voters in France and Greece abandon ruling
parties at weekend elections.
But Gillard is keen to bolster her image, with opinion polls
showing government support near record lows around 27 percent
and that the conservative opposition would easily win an early
election, although the next election is not due until late 2013.
"We are coming back to a modest surplus in 12/13, building
those surpluses over time because we have low unemployment, we
have solid growth, we have a very big investment pipeline, we
have contained inflation," Treasurer Wayne Swan told reporters
on Tuesday.
He said the budget would help Australia to retain its AAA
credit rating from all three major ratings agencies, and would
give Australia's central bank room for further rate cuts if
needed after last week's surprise 50 basis points easing.
Swan is set to announce a surplus of around A$1.5 billion
($1.53 billion) for the year to June 30, 2013, after running up
record deficits to stimulate the economy and help Australia
avoid recession after the 2008 global downturn.
Australia's economy has weathered the downturn better than
most other developed nations, as strong demand from China
powered a resources boom, while any Chinese slowdown would pose
the greatest risk to its economic strength.
GILLARD DEFIANT
But Gillard's minority government is highly unpopular and
her one-seat majority relies on a lawmaker who has been expelled
from the party and is under police investigation for suspected
misuse of union funds for prostitutes and lavish entertainment.
The member of parliament, Craig Thomson, has denied any
wrongdoing, but the opposition is demanding the government no
longer accept his vote, which could force an early election.
A defiant Gillard on Monday told a meeting of government
lawmakers she was determined to fight through the current
scandals that have engulfed her administration, and that the
budget would give the government a new platform to sell its
policies.
"The government will deal and conquer the political
pressures we are under," Gillard told the meeting.
The government in November forecast a A$37.1 billion deficit
for the current year to June 30, and a small A$1.5 billion
surplus for the year to June 30, 2013.
But Swan has warned that slower than expected economic
growth had further hit tax revenue, forcing the government to
find about A$5 billion in annual savings over the coming two
years to achieve its planned surplus.
The surplus will be achieved through a series of budget cuts
across government departments, and deferred spending, including
a two year delay in ordering new Lockheed Martin F-35
Joint Strike Fighters, saving around A$2 billion.
But the government has said it will find more money to pay
for dental health programmes, honouring a commitment to its
parliamentary supporters the Greens, whose support will be
crucial to pass the budget through parliament.
Economists, however, are doubtful of the need for the
government to balance the budget, given the easing bias of the
central bank and ongoing global economic uncertainty.
"Australia's public accounts, stretched as they are relative
to recent history, are a beacon of fiscal virtue compared to
those elsewhere, particularly in Europe. This makes the
government's solemn pledge of a return to surplus as early as
next year somewhat puzzling," said JP Morgan chief economist
Stephen Walters.
"The return to surplus here is self-imposed, rather than a
response to market stress, as is the case in Europe."
($1=A$0.981)
