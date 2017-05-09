SYDNEY May 9 Australia's fiscal position is a
key support to the government's triple A rating and stable
outlook, said Moody's on Tuesday following the release of the
federal budget.
"Our assessment of fiscal strength is based on overall
government debt, which we expect to rise gradually from around
37.5 percent of GDP," said Marie Diron, an associate managing
director, at Moody's Investors Service, seeing the debt burden
in line with other Aaa-rated countries.
Diron said the government's projections denoted ongoing
commitment to budget repair, though the ratings agency sees a
slight downside risk to the government's growth forecast.
"We assume that GDP growth will be more 2.5 to 2.75 percent
whereas the government sees a bounce to 3 percent," said Diron.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)