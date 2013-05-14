(Refiles to attach to alerts)

SYDNEY May 14 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed Australia's AAA ratings with a stable outlook on Tuesday, even after the Federal government delayed its plans to return to surplus.

"While the 2014 budget represents some slippage in achieving the government's strategy of returning the budget to surplus following moderate deficits in recent years, the government continues to demonstrate a commitment to prudent fiscal policy over the medium term," the agency wrote after the government released its annual budget.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that Australia's public finances will continue to withstand potential adverse financial and economic shocks, and our belief that the country's consensus in favor of prudent budgetary policies will remain," it added. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)