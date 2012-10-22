* 2012/13 budget surplus trimmed to A$1.1 bln from A$1.5 bln
CANBERRA, Oct 22 Australia's government
announced A$16.4 billion ($17 billion) in new savings and tax
measures over four years on Monday to protect a wafer-thin
budget surplus for 2012/13, opening the way for the central bank
to further cut interest rates as early as next month.
Releasing the government's mid-year budget update, Treasurer
Wayne Swan said GDP growth would be slower in the year to June
30, 2013, and come in at 3.0 percent compared to May's budget
forecast of 3.25 percent, as the country's mining boom slowed.
Financial markets have priced in up to two more interest
rate cuts over the coming months and economists said the extra
fiscal tightening could now see the Reserve Bank of Australia
ease policy at its policy meeting on Nov. 6.
"The prospect of small budget surpluses means that fiscal
policy settings have been tightened a notch. It also means that
monetary policy can be further eased without a significant
domestic inflation risk," CBA Economics senior economist Michael
Workman said.
A fall in tax revenue, slower economic growth and lower
commodity prices led to the downward revision in this financial
year's expected surplus to A$1.1 billion, from May's budget
forecast for a surplus of A$1.5 billion.
Government revenues have also been hit by lower commodity
prices, with the controversial mining tax on iron ore and coal
mining profits to bring in A$1 billion less this year and A$1.1
billion less the following year compared to the May budget
forecasts.
Iron ore prices have fallen around 15 percent, thermal coal
9 percent and coking coal 30 percent since the mining tax
started in July, and the government now forecasts the minerals
resources rent tax to raise A$9.1 billion over four years,
compared to the May budget forecast of A$13.4 billion.
"Global growth has slowed in recent months, with the
recession in the euro area and the subdued recovery in the
United States weighing on growth in our region," Swan said.
"The weaker global outlook and lower than expected commodity
prices, along with the general easing of price pressures in the
economy, are again slowing the recovery in tax revenue."
Despite the slowdown, Australia remains one of the few
developed nations to have forecast a budget surplus for the
current year, with net debt peaking at 10 percent of GDP last
financial year and well below the average net debt projected to
peak at 95 percent of GDP in 2016 for major advanced economies.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official interest
rates by 100 basis points in 2012, with the latest 25-point cut
in October. Markets are betting on a further rate cut by the end
of the year.
The biggest saving in the budget update includes A$8 billion
over four years by introducing monthly pay-as-you-go company tax
payments for large companies.
It will also raise A$445 million over four years by removing
some in-house fringe benefits tax arrangements on salary
sacrificing, and raise A$520 million over four years from higher
charges for visas to visit and work in Australia.
Australia's peak business group the Australian Chamber of
Commerce and Industry condemned the budget changes and said most
of the imposts would be borne by companies.
"Business is again in the firing line when it comes to
helping out the budget bottom line," chamber chief executive
Peter Anderson told reporters.
"There is no doubt that many of the decisions in today's
statement will be negative for both households and business, it
will be negative for confidence, negative for the economic
outlook and negative for economic certainty."
Swan has delivered consecutive deficit budgets since his
first budget in 2008, due to stimulus spending to help Australia
avoid recession after the 2008 global financial crisis.
The Labor government, struggling in the polls, is due to
face elections in the second half of 2013 and is determined to
restore the budget to surplus before it faces the voters, to
head off opposition attacks on its economic credentials.
($1 = 0.9668 Australian dollars)
