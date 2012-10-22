CANBERRA Oct 22 Australia's government revised its 2012/13 forecast budget surplus to around A$1.1 billion ($1.14 billion) on Monday, down from its May forecast of A$1.5 billion, opening the way for the central bank to further cut interest rates as early as next month.

Treasurer Wayne Swan said the government would make around A$16.4 billion of spending cuts and tax increases over four years to cover lower than forecast revenue and slowing growth.

He said GDP growth would be slower this year, at 3.0 percent for the year to June 30, 2013, down from the May budget forecast of 3.25 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official interest rates by 100 basis points in 2012, with the latest 25-point cut in October. Markets are betting on a further rate cut by the end of the year.

Swan has delivered consecutive deficit budgets since his first budget in 2008, due to stimulus spending to help Australia avoid recession after the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Labor government, struggling in the polls, is due to face elections in the second half of 2013 and is determined to restore the budget to surplus before it faces the voters, to head off opposition attacks on its economic credentials.

