By Pauline Askin
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Looking for a taste treat for a
special snack? Perhaps a packet of chocolate covered bugs,
chocolate-chip mealworms or cricket lollipops will hit the spot.
Australia's Aborigines have been eating witchetty grubs for
centuries, but now entomologist Skye Blackburn is breeding
edible bugs and selling them to Australians from all walks of
life, and as special treats at corporate functions and
children's parties.
"Eating insects is a fairly new concept," said Blackburn,
who runs The Green Scorpion and bug shop, a Sydney-based online
venture that sells the creatures for human and animal
consumption, as well as for collections.
"On Father's Day we sold a lot of gift packs, which included
chocolate covered bugs, choc-chip mealworm cookies and flavored
lollipops with bugs in the centre."
As with many business ventures, the beginning was
serendipitous.
"We were doing a pet and animal expo, and needed a good
promotional item to get people to come over to the stall. So we
started making the lollipops and they were really successful,"
she said.
She also sells bugs ground up into chocolate-coated cookies,
frozen bugs and roasted bugs, so they can be mailed to
customers.
A trial pack retails for A$20 ($19.64). The bugs can be
bought by the 100 grams or in kilogram lots.
"You would use them like you would use meat really," said
Blackburn, adding that mealworms have a nutty mild flavor and
are a little bit more crunchy than crickets.
"If you put crickets into a hot dish, like a stir fry or a
curry, they do absorb the flavor a little bit better than the
mealworm."
Blackburn said edible bugs also offer nutritional benefits.
"Crickets are high in calcium, termites are high in iron and
silk worms have special amino acid and good fats in them, while
tarantula and water bugs mainly have protein factor," she said,
noting that they are also low in fat.
Sales are picking up. Blackburn said the shop sells 1,000
lollipops a week and that she has about 100 regular customers
who buy raw insects to use as part of their daily diet,
including university professors, doctors and lawyers.
But eating bugs can still be a hard swallow in the land of
the barbecue.
"Some people can't get past the fact they are eating a bug,"
she said.
"Some people spit it out because that would be a normal
reaction if you got a bug in your food. Others are willing to
try and love it."
($1 = 1.018 Australian dollars)
