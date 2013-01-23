SYDNEY Jan 23 A landmark study suggesting a
link between cannabis use and a drop in teenage IQ may not have
gone far enough in its research, with any falls in IQ more
likely due to lower socioeconomic status than marijuana,
according to a Norwegian study.
The latest work, which appears in the journal PNAS,
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United
States of America, also suggests that different policy steps
might be needed in that case.
"My study essentially shows that the methods used and
analyses presented in the original research are insufficient to
rule out other explanations (for lower IQ)," said Ole Rogeberg,
an economist at the Frisch Centre for Economics Research in
Oslo, to Reuters.
The Dunedin Multi-disciplinary Health and Development Study
is an ongoing report produced by New Zealand's University of
Otago, monitoring 1,037 New Zealand children born between April
1972 and March 1973. The study followed them for 40 years.
The participants were periodically tested for IQ and other
indices including drug taking, and in 2012 clinical psychologist
Madeline Meier produced a study saying there was a link between
teenage cannabis use and a lower IQ.
Researchers in the Meier study compared the IQ trends of
people who never smoked cannabis with four groups of those who
did: people who smoked, people who scored as dependent in a
follow-up survey, those who scored as dependent twice and those
who scored as dependent three times.
The study found IQ declines increasing "linearly" with
cannabis use, Rogeberg wrote in PNAS.
The crucial assumption in the Meier study is that cannabis
use is the only relevant difference between the groups tested,
he said. His use of a simulation model showed that it may be
premature to draw a causal inference between marijuana use and
falling IQ scores.
For one thing, other writing about the Dunedin group on
which Meier's study is based suggest that early cannabis use is
more common for people with poor self-control, previous conduct
problems, and high scores on risk factors linked to low family
socioeconomic status, he wrote.
Given these factors, young people from lower status families
tended to end up in less intellectually demanding environments,
whether by choice or by circumstance, which would increase the
difference in IQ levels as they aged.
"We know that the researchers have measured the IQ of the
participants at various ages in childhood - but we don't know if
the IQ changes were similar for the different cannabis-using
groups before their cannabis use," he told Reuters.
"We don't know how much of the change in IQ we can explain
by differences in education, jail time, occupational status, etc
and whether this affects the estimates in the paper."
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Elaine Lies)