(Adds details, quotes)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY May 28 An organic farmer in Western
Australia lost his bid to claim damages from a neighbour after
genetically modified (GMO) canola seed heads blew on to his
property, causing him to lose his licence as an organic grower.
The Supreme Court of Western Australia ruled on Wednesday
against organic farmer Steve Marsh, who sued his former friend
Michael Baxter after winds carried harvested seed from Baxter's
Monsanto Roundup Ready canola crop on to Marsh's farm.
The case has been closely watched internationally as a win
for Marsh could have opened the door to widespread changes to
rules governing the cultivation of GMO crops, placing a greater
onus of responsibility on GMO farmers.
Proponents of organic farming in Australia said the judgment
will open the door to more farmers losing their organic licence
as GMO crop production increases.
"I am not satisfied that in 2010 Mr Baxter breached any
(lesser) duty of reasonable care," the Hon. Justice Kenneth
Martin said in his judgment.
The case pitted two former friends against each other, whose
familes had farmed adjoining properties, Eagle Rest and
Sevenoaks, for many years at Kojunip, 256 km (160 miles),
southeast of Perth.
Baxter told Marsh during a 2010 "busy bee" working group at
another farmer's property that he intended to plant GMO canola
in two boundary paddocks. Marsh had found non-GMO canola from
Baxter's property on his farm several years earlier, the judge
said.
Marsh's lawsuit alleged that harvested seed heads from
Monsanto's laboratory-created canola seed blew from Baxter's
property across a dirt lane and over a boundary fence in
November 2010, re-germinating on Marsh's land in January 2011.
The lawyer acting for acting for Marsh described the ruling
as disappointing.
" leaves Australia's non-genetically modified food
farmers with no legal protection against contamination from
nearby properties," said Mark Walter of Slater & Gordon.
COMFORT FOR GMO GROWERS
Lawyers told Reuters that a win for Marsh on the grounds of
trespass could have led to new rules, such as larger buffer
zones between GMO and organic farmers, potentially curbing the
amount of GMO canola being planted.
"I think the ruling provides a lot of comfort to GM
growers," said Joe Lederman, managing principal for FoodLegal, a
law firm specialising in food industry issues.
"Unless something causes physical harm and that has not been
shown to be the case here, it will be impossible for any person
claiming to be affected economically by a GM crop to be
successful in their claim," he said.
GMO crops accounted for about 15-20 percent of Australia's
3.2 million tonne canola crop in 2012/13, according to the
Australian Oilseeds Federation, and the proportion has been
growing.
Canola is grown for its seed, which is crushed for the oil
used in margarine, cooking oils, salad oils and edible oil
blends. Australia sells most of its exports to Europe and is the
world's second-largest canola exporter after Canada, which
produces mainly GMO canola.
Unlike the United States, the European Union and Japan,
which allow trace amounts of GMO crops in organic foods in
acknowledgement of contamination by wind or pollen transfer,
Australia maintains a zero threshold.
The ruling is expected to lead to calls for Australia's
national certification authority, Standards Australia, to ease
its tight policy on contamination.
However, organic proponents say Australia then faces the
prospect of losing its position on world markets as a strict
organic producer at a time when demand for GMO-free food is
increasing around the world, particularly in Asia.
Justice Martin said in his judgment that decertification of
Marsh's Eagle Rest farm appeared to be a "gross overreaction" by
Australia's organic certification body.
Only some of Marsh's organic wheat crop contained some GM
canola, which could have been removed, he said.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)