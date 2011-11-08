SYDNEY Nov 8 Australia's passing of laws to impose a price on carbon is likely to boost trading in longer-dated contracts in the country's A$20 billion ($20.7 billion) a year electricity futures market, traders said on Tuesday.

For latest story:

Uncertainty over the timing of carbon pricing has left many traders on the sidelines, while electricity generators and retailers have lacked a mechanism to hedge longer-term price risk.

The Australian electricity futures and options market, run by bourse operator ASX Ltd with the support of electricity futures services firm d-cyphaTrade, had been truncated with little trading in contracts beyond July 1, 2012, when the proposed laws will now become effective.

In addition, traders associated with banks lacked a mandate to trade beyond mid-2012, until there was certainty that Australia would price carbon, first with a fixed price scheme lasting three years before moving to a market-based pricing system.

The government has set carbon tax of A$23 a tonne on the top 500 polluters until July 2015, almost double the European costs of between $8.70 and $12.60 a tonne.

"In the short-term we are likely to see more liquidity beyond July 1 next year as we know there are a lot players out there who weren't able to take positions so the legislation may see them come into the market," said Vincent Cornes, chief executive of Next Generation Energy Solutions.

NextGen, an electricity and environmental commodities derivative broker, allows wholesale clients to buy derivative products over-the-counter and in the futures market.

The electricity futures market hardly stirred as the legislation passed although there was some interest in the second half of 2012 electricity futures contracts.

"We've seen a little bit of a push up in the calendar 2012 contracts so it's had a little bit of an impact," said a Sydney-based electricity trader with a major bank, requesting not to be identified.

The trader said the market had already priced in the carbon tax to a large degree.

Contracts in base-load futures contracts for supplies from New South Wales and Victoria state based generators extended out to the December quarter of 2012 but there was no trading beyond 2012. See <0#YBN:>, <0#YBV:> and <0#YBQ:>.

The trader said the price placed on carbon emissions had moved up to around A$19 per tonne in the electricity futures market for second half calendar 2012 contracts.

"It has crept up over the year - people have been essentially looking at taking a A$19 (per tonne) option or buying a futures contract and covering the risk of the legislation not getting through by not paying full price for carbon," the trader said.

NextGen's Cornes said it remained a wait-and-see game for carbon emissions derivatives trading because of continuing political uncertainty due to threats by the Federal Opposition leader Tony Abbott to unwind the legislation should he become prime minister.

"I think it will be some time before we see much action in the carbon space itself...it is more a process of how we get ready for carbon trading at this point," said Cornes. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)