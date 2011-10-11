CANBERRA Oct 12 Australia's plan for a sweeping national carbon price cleared its biggest political hurdle on Wednesday when a series of 18 bills to set up the scheme passed through parliament's lower house.

The bills must now pass through the upper house Senate, where the government and Green allies have the numbers to ensure the bills will become law.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard has staked her government's future on the sweeping economic reform which will impose a carbon tax on around 500 of the country's biggest polluters from July 2012, before moving to a carbon trade scheme in 2015. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)