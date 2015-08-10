SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia is expected to announce
on Tuesday that it plans to cut carbon emissions by at least 26
percent of 2005 levels by 2030, a target that will leave the
country trailing most other advanced economies.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's cabinet agreed on a target of
26 to 28 percent in a meeting overnight, The Australian
newspaper reported citing unnamed sources. The level is far
below recommendations by its own Climate Change Authority.
The cabinet room decision will be put to the wider party
room of the ruling conservative Liberal and National Party
coalition on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Finance Minister Mathias
Cormann said the government wanted policies that would not harm
Australia's economic growth.
"It is very important for us to make a strong and
responsible contribution to global efforts to reduce emissions,
but one which does not detract from our economic prosperity
moving forward," Cormann said.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and iron
ore and one of the largest carbon emitters on a per capita basis
due to its reliance on coal-fired power plants.
Abbott is a strong supporter of the coal industry and last
year scrapped a carbon tax and an emissions trading plan,
arguing they would burden industry.
The Australian leader has also cut the country's renewable
energy target and abolished the Climate Commission, a body to
provide public information on the effects of global warming.
Last month he came under fire from the opposition and
investors after ordering the government's A$10 billion ($7.45
billion) Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) to stop
investing in wind and solar power.
The Climate Change Authority said last month that Australia
needed to reduce emissions by 40 to 60 percent by 2030, based on
the level of emissions from the year 2000, if it was going to
meet an international agreement to limit global warming to two
degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.
Australia is currently aiming to reduce emissions by 5
percent by 2020, based on the level of emissions in 2000.
