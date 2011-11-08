* Tax to take effect mid-2012, carbon-trading scheme due
mid-2015
* Price initially set at A$23 per tonne, well above European
prices
* Aims to cut carbon pollution by 5 percent vs year 2000
levels
* A$9.2 billion set aside to compensate heavy polluting
industries
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Nov 8 Australia passed landmark laws
on Tuesday to impose a price on carbon emissions in one of the
biggest economic reforms in a decade and injecting new impetus
into December's global climate talks in South Africa.
Tuesday's vote in the upper house Senate made Australia the
second major economy behind the European Union to pass
carbon-limiting legislation. Tiny New Zealand has a similar
scheme.
Its impact will be felt right across the economy,
from miners and liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to
airlines and steel makers, and is aimed at making firms more
energy efficient and push power generation towards gas and
renewables.
The vote is a major victory for embattled Prime Minister
Julia Gillard, who staked her political future on what
will be the most comprehensive carbon price scheme outside
of Europe, despite deep hostility from voters and the political
opposition.
"Today Australia has a price on carbon as the law of our
land. This comes after a quarter of a century of scientific
warnings, 37 parliamentary inquiries, and years of bitter debate
and division," Gillard told reporters in Canberra.
Australia has spent more than a decade debating the issue,
which was instrumental in the 2007 fall of former conservative
prime minister John Howard and Labor's Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Opposition leader Tony Abbott has sworn a "blood oath" to
repeal the laws if he wins power in 2013.
Australia accounts for just 1.5 percent of global
emissions, but is the developed world's highest emitter per
capita due to a reliance on coal to generate electricity.
The legislation is being watched closely by others
considering similar plans to cap carbon emissions, which are
blamed for fuelling climate change.
In the United States, California starts its scheme in 2013,
while China and South Korea are also working on carbon trading
programmes. India has a coal tax, while South Africa plans to
place carbon caps on its top polluters.
"It is the single most important policy mechanism that
Australia has had and as a result it will increase certainty for
participants," said Geoff Rousel, Westpac's global head of
commodities, carbon and energy.
The scheme is a central plank in the government's
fight against climate change and aims to halt the growth of the
country's growing greenhouse gas emissions from a resources-led
boom and age-old reliance on coal-fired power stations.
It sets a fixed carbon tax of A$23 ($23.78) a tonne on the
top 500 polluters from July 2012, then moves to an emissions
trading scheme from July 2015. Companies involved will need a
permit for every tonne of carbon they emit.
Australia's carbon market is forecast to be worth
as much as A$15 billion ($15.5 billion) by 2015, with sale of
permits to raise A$25 billion in the first four years. Passage
of the carbon price laws is expected to ensure the global market
continues to expand over the next few years.
The World Bank estimated the global carbon market was worth
about $142 billion in 2010, with the European Union Emissions
Trading Scheme accounting for 97 percent of trade.
DURBAN TALKS
The government hopes the bill's passage will help re-ignite
the push for a global agreement to curb emissions ahead of
international talks in Durban in December.
The laws are meant to give companies a financial incentive
to curb pollution, and will help Australia reach its goal to cut
emissions by 5 percent of year 2000 levels by 2020.
Farmers will be exempt from the scheme but will be able to
cash in by selling carbon offsets under separate laws.
The package of 18 new laws sets up the carbon price as well
as billions in compensation for export-exposed industries and
local steel makers, as well as personal tax cuts for 90 percent
of workers, worth an average A$300 a year.
Export-focused industries with intensive emissions, such as
aluminium, zinc refiners and steel makers, will get 94.5 percent
of carbon permits for free for the first three years.
CLEAN ENERGY GOLD RUSH
The passing of the bill drew applause from public galleries
in parliament and Greens leader Bob Brown -- a major proponent
of the scheme -- shook hands with Labor government senators.
Others at a carbon expo conference in Melbourne were ecstatic.
The government expects the scheme to spur a multi-billion
dollar investment rush in new, cleaner energy sources, including
natural gas and renewable power stations, to replace Australia's
ageing coal-fired plants.
Canberra has committed more than A$13 billion for renewable
and low emissions projects, including a A$10 billion independent
Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with around A$100 billion in
renewables sector investment expected by 2050.
However, full introduction of the Australian scheme remains
uncertain with Abbott's promise to scrap it if he wins power.
Gillard's minority government holds power by only one seat.
The next election is not due until late 2013, but opinion
polls show Gillard's government would easily be swept from
office. Abbott could potentially take power at any time in the
event of a by-election in a government-held seat.
A poll on Tuesday showed the conservatives leading Labor by
53 percent to 47 percent. The government's popularity had
improved slightly over Gillard's handling of economic and
industrial relations problems.
The carbon price is one of three key policies Gillard
promised when she became leader, alongside a planned tax on iron
ore and coal mines and new measures to deter asylum seekers.
Dead-heat elections last August forced her to negotiate
details of the carbon price with the Greens and three
independent lawmakers.
Climate Minister Greg Combet said the government would stick
to its A$23 a tonne price, despite it being almost double the
European cost of between $8.70 and $12.60 a tonne, which is
four-year-lows on the back of global economic uncertainty.
($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars)
