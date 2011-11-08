CANBERRA Nov 8 Australia's parliament passed
laws that impose a price on carbon emissions on Tuesday in one
of the biggest economic reforms in a decade, giving new impetus
to December's global climate talks in South Africa.
The laws will force Australia's top 500 polluting companies
to pay a price on carbon emissions from July 2012, in a major
policy victory for embattled Prime Minister Julia Gillard, whose
popularity has plunged over the scheme.
The final vote in the Senate comes after five years of
heated debate, and endorses the central plank of the
government's commitment to cut carbon emissions by 5 percent of
year 2000 levels by 2020.
The impact of the scheme will be felt right across the
economy, from miners to LNG producers, airlines and steel makers
and is aimed at making firms more efficient in the power and
fuel they use, and push electricity generation towards gas.
To cope with higher energy and fuel prices, the laws set out
compensation for industry and households, with the government
forecasting the scheme to push up prices by 0.7 percent in
2012-13.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Lincoln Feast)