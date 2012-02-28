CANBERRA Feb 28 The Australian government on Tuesday released rules governing$8.6 billion ($9.2 billion) in free carbon permits to polluting industries, a key part of a package of sweeteners needed to win support for a nationwide price on carbon emissions from July.

The carbon-pricing programme, only the second of its type outside Europe, has proved deeply divisive in Australia, with miners, manufacturers and the energy sector saying it will hurt earnings and cost jobs.

To win over industry, the government has agreed to hand out a large number of free carbon permits during the first three years to minimize the impact, particularly for steel-makers and aluminium producers that export their goods.

These sectors and others would receive up to 94.5 percent of permits for free.

For the top rate of assistance, the effective carbon price is reduced during the first year to A$1.30 from A$23, the minister for climate change and industry, Greg Combet, told parliament on Tuesday, announcing the release of legislation governing carbon price support for industry.

"If a business could curb emissions, the effective carbon price could be even lower, or lead to excess permits being sold for a profit."

The scheme covers about 500 of the nation's top polluting firms and from July this year will impose a price of A$23 for each tonne of carbon pollution before switching to a market-based emissions trading programme from July 2015.

A total of 36 industrial activities, including the booming liquefied natural gas sector, will be eligible for free permits at varying levels. Assistance will fall 1.3 per cent each year to encourage industry to cut pollution, the government says.

The allocation of free permits is based on historical emissions baselines for each activity that exports its products and cannot easily pass costs on to overseas buyers or sell its goods in markets that do not have a price on carbon pollution.

The government says the carbon pricing scheme is crucial for the nation, among the world's top per-capita carbon polluters, to become more energy-efficient and do its part in the global fight against climate change. (A$1=US1.077) (Reporting by James Grubel and David Fogarty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)