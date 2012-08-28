* Australia CO2 trading scheme to fully join EU programme
July 2018
* Govt scrapping planned 2015 floor price of A$15/tonne
* Current fixed price of A$23/tonne for 300 biggest
polluters
* Govt confident in projections for A$29/tonne avg in
2015/16
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Aug 28 Australia and the European
Commission on Tuesday agreed to link their carbon trading
schemes by 2018, allowing Australian companies to buy cheaper EU
carbon credits and providing a much-needed boost for the
flagging European market.
Australia will also scrap its planned A$15 ($15.58) a tonne
carbon floor price when its emissions trading scheme starts in
July 2015. Australia's carbon tax is fixed at A$23 a tonne.
The ditching of the floor price is the first major change to
Australia's plan to price carbon. It comes after businesses
expressed concern over facing higher costs than their European
competitors.
Businesses in Australia will be able to use EU allowances to
cover up to 50 percent of Australian liabilities from July 2015,
but European companies will have to wait until 2018 to use
Australian allowances.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard welcomed the first
full international linking of emission trading systems and said
in a statement from Brussels that it would "build further
momentum towards establishing a robust international carbon
market".
Confidence in the EU carbon market has collapsed as a huge
burden of oversupply has driven prices to a series of record
lows, removing any incentive to a greener energy mix.
On Tuesday the market rallied by 2 percent to trade at about
8.30 euros ($10) a tonne.
"(The news) is bullish for the EU market as it is a good
sign countries are trying to build a global carbon market," said
Deutsche Bank research analyst Isabelle Curien
"Having demand for such credits outside the EU would help
prices, but it would not solve the oversupply issue by itself.
We still need a firm commitment to get linking in place by 2018.
True linking would need more political and diplomatic work to be
done."
To bolster the market, the European Commission has proposed
action to remove some of the allowances surplus. Australian
Climate Change Minister Greg Combet said he was confident the
price would recover by 2018, when the full linkage would start.
Combet also said he stood by government budget forecasts for
a carbon price of around A$29 a tonne by 2015/16.
Australia is one of the world's highest per capita emitters
of the pollutants blamed for causing global warming, largely
because of its reliance on coal-fired power stations.
Putting a price on carbon is Prime Minister Julia Gillard's
main policy to fight greenhouse gas emissions and help to cut
them by 5 percent of their year 2000 levels by 2020.
EUROPEAN TIES
Combet said the link with 30 nations in the European scheme
would provide more business certainty and eventually level the
price of carbon permits between Australia and Europe.
"This means that from July 1, 2015, Australia's carbon price
will effectively be the same as that in our second-largest
trading bloc," he said. "The same carbon price will cover 530
million people."
Neighbouring New Zealand also has an emissions trading
scheme, China is developing schemes in some provinces and South
Korea plans to price carbon from 2015. Some parts of the U.S.
and Canada also have plans to price carbon. Combet said that
talks about linking with New Zealand's scheme were ongoing.
Australia's price on carbon covers about 300 of the
country's biggest polluters, including mining giant BHP Billiton
, Qantas Airways and BlueScope Steel,
and 60 percent of the country's 550 million tonnes of annual
emissions.
Australian companies will be able to cover up to 12.5
percent of their liabilities with U.N.-backed Certified
Emissions Reduction credits (CERs), trading near record lows of
about 3 euros ($3.68).
The international linkages could boost demand for credits
from the EU's $130 billion trading scheme, and the smaller $2
billion U.N. scheme, by up to 165 million tonnes a year.
BUSINESS CONCERNS
Combet said that businesses had made it clear they wanted
more flexibility on the carbon price once Australia moves to a
trading scheme.
The Australian Greens, who support the minority government
and whose backing is crucial for the government to pass laws,
said the link would be good for business certainty.
"We are effectively exchanging a short-term floor price for
a long-term trajectory, for stability," Greens leader Christine
Milne told reporters.
Environment groups also welcomed the change, though business
and Australia's resources industry were not impressed.
"Europe cheering the Australian carbon tax, as they did when
it was announced last year and as they have done today, is
Europe breathing a sigh of relief at our expense," said Peter
Anderson, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce
and Industry.
The Minerals Council of Australia, which represents the
booming mining industry, said the link would do nothing to ease
the cost of the carbon tax over the next three years.
"Australia's carbon tax and emissions trading scheme is far
more onerous than any other scheme in the world, including the
European Union's," Mitch Hooke, the council's chief executive,
said.