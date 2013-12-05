Dec 5 Australia risks wasting up to A$2 billion
($1.8bn) of its planned Emissions Reduction Fund if it goes
ahead with moves to give big polluters carbon credits based on
historical efficiency levels, analysts Reputex said on Thursday.
The A$2.55 billion fund, known as ERF, is the cornerstone of
the conservative government's strategy to achieve its target of
cutting Australia's greenhouse gas emissions to 5 percent below
2000 levels by 2020.
Under the policy, set to be implemented next year, the
government will set out emissions intensity baselines for
industries and power generators based on five-year historical
averages, and pay companies that beat those baselines for the
emission cuts they achieve.
But emissions intensity is steadily falling in Australia,
according to Melbourne-based Reputex, meaning most of the carbon
cuts the government wants to achieve have already been made.
"As a result, nearly $2 billion of the government's total
$2.55 billion ERF could be spent acquiring 'grey' emissions
reductions," said Bret Harper, head of research at Reputex.
He added that the biggest polluters would stand to gain the
most from the arrangements, because the more companies emit, the
more emission reduction credits they could get.
Big polluters would be able to offer the credits to the ERF
very cheaply, squeezing out project developers running
operations that actually reduce emissions, Harper said.
If the government wants the ERF to be efficient, baselines
must be set tighter, he added.
"A tighter baseline would curb supply of grey credits from
industry, and as a result would mean that the ERF could
financially support much greater abatement from industry and
land-use," he said.
The government's climate policy, known as the Direct Action
Plan, is expected to come into force from July next year, when
Australia's new Senate is likely to repeal the former Labor
government's carbon pricing scheme.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Joseph Radford)