By Naomi Tajitsu and Nina Chestney
WELLINGTON/LONDON, July 17 The goal of a global
carbon market to tackle climate change, once touted to reach $2
trillion by 2020, received a major setback when Australia on
Thursday scrapped its planned carbon trading scheme, which would
have been the world's third biggest.
Australia's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) was to have
started in 2015 and linked with the world's biggest market in
Europe -- the first direct connection between major emissions
trading schemes and a test case for possible links between
schemes emerging in China and planned in Japan and the United
States.
"There's a realisation that linking ... is not going to
happen within the 2020 timeframe," said Andrei Marcu, head of
the Carbon Market Forum at the Centre for European Studies in
Brussels, referring to when a new global treaty on emissions
reduction is expected to begin.
Another looming setback to connecting markets and eventually
setting a global price on polluting carbon is the possibility
that New Zealand's ETS, small but one of the first to be
established, will be scrapped after a September election.
Currently there is no universal carbon price, each ETS
operates under different rules and sets individual prices,
ranging from around 20 U.S. cents to $45 a tonne, yet a tonne of
polluting carbon in each country is the same.
In 2008 when Australia, one of the world's biggest carbon
emitters on a per capita basis, announced plans for an ETS it
was hoped it might be the impetus for global CO2 trading,
starting with Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
It would have seen Australian polluters buying European
permits, providing a solution to the massive glut of permits in
the European Union's Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), which
drove prices down to record lows below 3 euros a tonne last
year.
"Linking the Australian to the European ETS could have been
a catalyst for linking systems together," said Ingvild Sorhus,
an Oslo-based senior analyst at Point Carbon, which is owned by
Thomson Reuters. "The repeal of the Australian scheme has to be
considered as being one step backwards in this regard."
Carbon markets allow polluters to buy and emit CO2, blamed
for global warming. Under such "cap-and-trade" schemes,
companies or countries face a carbon limit. If they exceed that
limit they can buy permits to emit from others in the scheme.
Around 40 countries and over 20 states, regions or cities
have either set up or are planning to set up emissions trading
schemes or carbon taxes. Together, they account for more than 22
percent of global emissions.
The world's carbon market was estimated at $53 billion last
year as prices slid in the main EU and U.N. schemes and trade
was limited in new programmes, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
estimated in January.
U.N. negotiations on a 2015 pact to tackle climate change,
to come into force from 2020, are not aiming to agree on a new
global market but proponents hope it will offer guidance on how
the growing patchwork of national and regional markets will fit
into an international framework.
But carbon experts seem resigned to the currently fragmented
emissions market, hoping national and regional schemes will in
at least in the short-term develop the world's carbon market.
"A new global (climate) agreement is highly unlikely to be
reached any year in the future. I'd rather see more room for
national or regional mechanisms spreading all around in the
short-term," said Matteo Mazzoni, carbon analyst at Italy's
Nomisma Energia.
NZ CARBON TRADING ALSO FACING AXE
Abolition of Australia's carbon tax and planned emissions
trading was a centrepiece policy of Prime Minister Tony Abbott's
2013 election and on Thursday he secured enough Senate votes to
scrap the policy.
Abbott, once a climate-change sceptic, argues the tax and
emissions trading are burdens on industry and consumers and do
little to cut polluting CO2 emissions.
"The policy world seems to be struggling to implement carbon
pricing and more importantly, getting it to stick and remain
effective," David Hone, climate change advisor for Shell, said
in a blog last month.
"Part of the reason for this is a concern by business that
it will somehow penalize them, prejudice them competitively or
distort their markets," he added.
Last month, China launched the seventh and final regional
pilot carbon market, but plans to set up a national trading
scheme remain fraught with uncertainty.
Many including the United States and Japan, are designing
programmes to eventually use foreign credits, but most remain
stuck in the planning stages given the difficulty of aligning
reduction targets, sector coverage and other issues.
As a result, linking remains limited. The EU ETS includes
non-EU members Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, while
California and the Canadian province of Quebec linked their
regional trading schemes earlier this year.
The future of New Zealand's ETS, the world's second oldest
market which started in 2008, is also facing a political axe,
depending on the outcome of general elections in September.
A win by the opposition Labour Party would likely result in
a partnership with the Green Party, which has proposed scrapping
the scheme in favour of an emissions tax.
"The reality is that it's a political football in every
country and so the rule setting tends to be set by domestic
politics, and the characteristics of the domestic industry,"
said Stuart Frazer, director of emissions trading consultancy
Frazer Lindstrom in Wellington.
But even if the NZ carbon market survives the election, its
impact in the international marketplace is diminishing.
After opting out of a second phase of the Kyoto Protocol,
the globally agreed climate change treaty that ran from
2008-2012, it will now lose access to international carbon
permits from 2015, a key source of liquidity for its market.
(Additional reporting by Ben Garside in London; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and Michael Perry)