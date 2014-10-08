Oct 8 An Australian senator released on
Wednesday a proposal to penalise companies failing to meet
carbon emission targets and give firms access to the
international carbon market, in a move to try and break a
deadlock in the country's climate policy.
Australia's conservative Liberal party government in July
repealed a tax on climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions for
its 350 biggest companies, claiming the scheme was too costly
while achieving little in terms of emission cuts.
But the country, the developed world's biggest carbon
emitter per capita, has since been left without a climate policy
because the opposition parties in the senate reject the
government's alternative plan.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon, who has sought a key role
in finding a solution to the climate policy stand-off, proposed
amendments he said would put Australia back on track to meet its
target of cutting emissions to 5 percent below 2000 levels by
2020.
It remains unclear, though, whether Xenophon will win enough
support to get his proposal through both houses of parliament.
"There is yet to be formal agreement on these amendments,
but I believe they are a realistic and achievable set of
proposals," said Xenophon in a statement.
Among Xenophon's key proposals is creating a legal framework
meant to ensure Australia's biggest emitters would meet emission
baselines set by the government, for example by making violators
buy carbon credits, either domestic or international.
Xenophon proposed Australia could set aside up to A$500
million ($440 mln) to buy international carbon credits issued by
the United Nations.
The cheap U.N. credits, currently trading in the European
carbon market at around 11 euro cents ($0.14), would ensure
Australia met its international carbon target, and could be
bought by firms failing to meet domestic targets, the senator
said.
In comparison, the government's A$2.55 billion Emission
Reduction Fund to buy emission cuts from companies that emit
below baselines set by government, has not proposed specific
sanctions against emitters missing targets.
The government has also so far rejected using foreign carbon
credits, causing a number of studies to conclude that the A$2.55
billion would not be sufficient to meet the target.
Xenophon also proposed to prolong the contract periods for
domestic emission reduction projects to seven years to create
greater security for project developers.
"If a number of the changes proposed by Senator Xenophon are
adopted it would significantly increase the prospect of the
government's policies being able to meet our international
emissions reduction targets," said Peter Castellas, CEO of
industry group Carbon Market Institute.
