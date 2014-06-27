By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, June 27
SYDNEY, June 27 The effort to repeal Australia's
controversial carbon tax, which has drawn former U.S. Vice
President Al Gore into its increasingly odd orbit, moved one
step closer to success on Thursday as the lower house of
parliament voted to scrap it.
The late-night vote on the last day before lawmakers head
out on holiday was the latest hurdle for the legislation to
clear as it heads towards full repeal when the new senate is
sworn in next week.
Conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott, once a
climate-change sceptic, made the abolition of the carbon tax a
centrepiece of his election campaign last year, but lacks the
votes in the upper house of the current parliament to have it
repealed.
Australian lawmaker Clive Palmer, whose Palmer United Party
(PUP) will hold the balance of power when the new senate is
sworn in on July 1, has thrown his support behind the repeal,
all but ensuring it will pass within weeks.
Earlier this week Gore stood beside Palmer, a mining magnate
with a long history of shocking behaviour, as he said he would
support the repeal but only with conditions that have thrown the
future of the country's environmental policy into chaos.
Chief among his conditions was that Australia create a new
emissions trading scheme in place of the one about to be
repealed, which would have a zero price on carbon until
Australia's main trading partners adopted similar legislation.
But Palmer has since made statements suggesting that the
prospective international trading scheme may have arrived
stillborn, raising questions about why he received support from
Gore, a staunch environmentalist.
Palmer is known for his bizarre behaviour, including
accusing news magnate Rupert Murdoch's wife of being a Chinese
spy and claiming that the CIA had plotted for decades to bring
down the Australian economy.
The opposition Labor Party, which enacted the taxes with the
help of the Greens Party at the height of Australia's mining
boom, has said it expects the taxes will be repealed.
Opponents of the carbon tax say it has swelled costs facing
industry and the public and done little to cut emissions, a
position disputed by its supporters, but long backed by Palmer.
The new bill will remove the obligation on 348 of
Australia's biggest companies to pay A$24.15 for each tonne of
CO2 they emit and repeal legislation that would have launched an
Emissions Trading Scheme in 2015.
Australia has among the world's highest carbon emissions per
capita due mainly to its reliance on coal-fired power stations.
The government plans to replace the carbon tax with a A$2.55
billion ($2.40 billion) Emissions Reduction Fund that will pay
big emitters to cut carbon levels, but Palmer has dismissed that
plan as "hopeless", casting more doubt on the path forward.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)