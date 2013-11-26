* Government issues largest and longest local bond

* Foreigners buy more than half of the transaction

* Investors eye highest yield among Triple A securities

By John Weavers

Nov 25 (IFR) - Australia's government is taking advantage of what some are calling a carry trade to extend its maturity profile, issue larger amounts and develop the local bond market.

The country, which boasts the highest yield among Triple A rated nations, has seen an unprecedented level of foreign interest in new bond issues this year. That helped the Australian Office of Financial Management sell a record-busting A$5.9bn (US$5.53bn) 4.5% Treasury bond due April 21 2033 on November 19.

The deal marks Australia's largest ever government bond sale, as well as its longest-dated security. It is no coincidence that the bond also attracted the most foreign participation.

Orders for the transaction surpassed A$8.9bn, and 59% of the bonds went to foreign buyers.

This is well above the 37% offshore allocation on the A$4bn 3.25% April 2025 syndicated transaction, launched in May, and the 27% distribution on the A$3.25bn 3.25% April 2029 Treasury bond in October 2012.

The 2033s priced at 95.951 for a yield of 4.86%, a very attractive return versus other Triple A and many lower-rated sovereign bonds.

At the 20-year mark, when Australia issued its new Treasury bond, Bunds were yielding 2.57%, Gilts 3.34% and Canadian Government bonds 2.99%, while 30-year US Treasuries were at 3.81%. Yields on 20-year paper of Asia's only other Triple A rated sovereign, Singapore, were quoted at 3.15% with 20-year JGBs yielding 1.51%.

This means that investors from any of these countries can secure money at lower rates at home and profitably invest it in Australia.

SAFE AND CHEAP

Australia's higher yields are partly a reflection of relatively high local interest rates (the key cash rate is 2.5%), as well as the absence of any domestic quantitative-easing programmes that have been adopted in the US and UK for example.

Yet, Australia continues to enjoy one of strongest fiscal positions in the developed world, with gross government debt as a percentage of GDP less than 30% and net debt below 12%. The upwardly revised 2013/2014 deficit forecast of 1.6% is still the envy of most other OECD nations.

Those two factors also make the bonds attractive to central banks looking to diversify away from US Treasuries. These institutions bought 27% of the latest offering.

The scale of overseas interest is a boon for an Australian government that is facing increased funding needs this year, albeit from a very low base. It also helps develop the local bond markets.

The new bond, besides being the Australian dollar market's biggest offering, is, at 19.5 years, also the longest the Commonwealth government has issued. It resulted in a four-year extension to the sovereign curve and paved the way for other issuers to stretch their maturity profiles.

"The Australian dollar investor base has, generally, shown it is increasingly happy with duration as reflected in this year's run of seven-year and 10-year corporate deals," said James Arnold, syndicate director at Citigroup. "The new 2033s can only further support this development."

Arnold believes the new Treasury bond will encourage a gradual rather than a near-term move to extend semi-government and corporate curves.

"Some Australian semis already have outstanding March 2033 bonds, but we have not seen this type of duration across the board. Nevertheless, the existence of longer-dated ACGBs certainly makes it easier to price future long-term deals," he said. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Christopher Langner and Abby Schultz)