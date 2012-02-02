CANBERRA Feb 2 Australian carmaker GM Holden, a division of U.S. manufacturer General Motors, on Thursday said it would cut up to 140 jobs from its Adelaide car plant in the latest of a series of job losses in Australia's automotive industry.

The job cuts come a week after the Australian arm of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp cut 350 jobs at its Melbourne operations due to an ongoing downturn in production, blaming the high Australian dollar.

GM Holden's managing director, Mike Devereux, said the high Australian dollar had hurt Holden exports, forcing the company to trim production costs.

"At the current exchange rate, we won't be able to realise further growth in our export programmes, so the shift changes allow us to maintain production levels and do it more efficiently," Devereux said.

The Australian dollar has traded at record highs above parity with the U.S. dollar over the past year, putting a strain on manufacturing exports.

Australia's three car manufacturers, Toyota Australia, Ford's Australian division, and Holden, made 242,941 vehicles in 2010 and exported 94,000 vehicles. The industry employs about 50,000 people.

Holden made 90,000 vehicles in Australia in 2011, up 35 percent on the previous year and Devereux said Holden would maintain current production while cutting one shift from its assembly line.

Australia's treasurer, Wayne Swan, said the government remained committed to helping carmakers who are struggling with a global downturn in demand and a strong Australian currency.

"We are absolutely determined to have in this country a viable and competitive auto industry," Swan told reporters in Queensland.

Despite hefty government subsidies and tariff support, the industry has struggled to maintain manufacturing jobs, with the Australian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp closing its car plants in 2008.

Toyota, which employs around 4,700 people in Australia, had seen vehicle production drop 36 percent in four years from 149,000 in 2007 to an expected 95,000 in 2012.

Toyota Australia's chief executive, Max Yasuda, told the Australian Financial Review newspaper that Australia's workplace laws were another factor that prevented the company from responding to changed business conditions.

"When you go to the factory, even with my own eyes, I can see there are so many things we can improve. But somehow this improvement is being blocked by some element. One of the elements is work practice," he said.

Yasuda was particularly critical of the ability of workers to call in sick on a Friday.

"If you don't work on Friday it is a long weekend, right?" he said. "In this country, in our factory, they just don't come in and later on they ask for sick leave. For me, this is difficult to understand, why is this allowed?" (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Matt Driskill)