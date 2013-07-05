UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, July 5 Shares in Australia's Crown Ltd surged as much as 6 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it won conditional government approval for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney.
Shares in rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group Ltd , which will lose its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney as a result of the decision, slumped around 4.5 percent.
The New South Wales state government, which will now discuss a binding agreement with Crown, said it wanted to boost competition and increase Sydney's share of the booming Asian gambling market.
Crown shares were at A$12.87 while Echo shares were at A$2.79 at 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources