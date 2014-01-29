SYDNEY Jan 29 Australian cattle farmers will
receive much-needed rains in the next two days, forecasters said
on Wednesday, offering some relief to ranchers struggling to
keep animals alive during a period of prolonged drought in the
world's No.3 beef exporter.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said much of prime
Queensland pastoral land, which is home to almost 50 percent of
the national herd, will receive more than 50 millimetres of rain
over the next two days as a tropical low hits the country's
northeast coast.
"The situation is as desperate as it gets," said Tim McRae,
chief economist at Meat and Livestock Australia. "If the
forecasts are right, it would be vital, with rains a huge
benefit for some of the best cattle country in the whole of
Australia."
Benchmark Australian prices, the Eastern Young Cattle
Indicator, hit a near eight-month low on January 22 as farmers
boosted slaughtering rates.
The increased slaughter rate could push stock numbers of
cattle at the end of the current 2013/14 season below the
five-year low already forecast in December by the Australian
Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES).
ABARES pegged exports at a record 1.085 million tonnes on
the back of soaring production.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)