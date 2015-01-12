SYDNEY Jan 12 A low pressure system off
Australia's northeast coast is unlikely to develop into a
cyclone, but should bring much-needed heavy rains to drought-hit
cattle regions, the country's weather bureau said on Monday.
A tropical low formed last week off Queensland, raising
concern about the first cyclone of the 2015 season in a region
where gales and heavy rains often cause widespread damage.
The Bureau of Meteorology said much of northern Queensland
is still expected to receive 100 millimetres (3.9 inches) of
rain over the next five days, easing pressure on farmers in
Australia's biggest cattle producing state.
Large parts of Queensland have been gripped by drought for
nearly two years, with some areas receiving record low amounts
of moisture over the past month.
Facing shortages of food and water, farmers have been forced
to slaughter animals at a near-record pace, driving up exports
but raising concerns for the future of the industry.
Although government data only extends back to 1998, industry
body Meat and Livestock Australia estimates the size of the
national herd will fall to a two-decade low at the end of the
2014/15 season.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)