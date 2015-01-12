SYDNEY Jan 12 A low pressure system off Australia's northeast coast is unlikely to develop into a cyclone, but should bring much-needed heavy rains to drought-hit cattle regions, the country's weather bureau said on Monday.

A tropical low formed last week off Queensland, raising concern about the first cyclone of the 2015 season in a region where gales and heavy rains often cause widespread damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology said much of northern Queensland is still expected to receive 100 millimetres (3.9 inches) of rain over the next five days, easing pressure on farmers in Australia's biggest cattle producing state.

Large parts of Queensland have been gripped by drought for nearly two years, with some areas receiving record low amounts of moisture over the past month.

Facing shortages of food and water, farmers have been forced to slaughter animals at a near-record pace, driving up exports but raising concerns for the future of the industry.

Although government data only extends back to 1998, industry body Meat and Livestock Australia estimates the size of the national herd will fall to a two-decade low at the end of the 2014/15 season.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)