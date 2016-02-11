* 5-person, Sydney-based team disbanded
* Members being allocated to broader specialised finance
team
* CBA's role as adviser to Adani's coal mine ended last year
(Adds details about job losses at other banks, analyst
comment))
By Sharon Klyne and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Feb 11 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) has shut its five-person project advisory team
because of falling demand for its services, the country's
second-biggest lender by assets told Reuters on Thursday.
The move comes about six months after CBA's role as
financial adviser to Indian conglomerate Adani's multibillion
dollar Carmichael Mine ended. While CBA did not give a reason
for the termination, Adani said it had ended the bank's mandate
due to holdups of the controversial coal project.
A CBA spokeswoman confirmed the disbanding of the
Sydney-based team - headed by former Macquarie Capital and ANZ
banking veteran Lloyd O'Harte. The spokeswoman said the team's
members were being allocated to the bank's broader specialised
finance team.
Australia's major banks are following in the footsteps of
their global peers in cutting staff or shuttering unprofitable
units to counter sluggish revenue growth.
Westpac Banking Corp will cut up to 100 jobs within
the institutional bank, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter. Westpac declined to comment.
Changes are also expected at Asia-focused ANZ Banking Group
, according to other banking sources, following the
promotion of Shayne Elliott to chief executive. ANZ also
declined to comment.
Costs at CBA have ballooned 25 percent over the past three
years compared to only a 10 percent rise in revenue, analysts at
Morgan Stanley said in a report on Wednesday.
"We are going from a high revenue environment to a low
revenue environment. The only thing you can do is fix costs.
This is a global phenomenon," said CLSA analyst Brian Johnson.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Swati Pandey, Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)