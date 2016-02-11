SYDNEY Feb 11 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
has shut its Sydney-based project advisory team because
of declining demand for its services, the bank told Reuters on
Thursday.
Sources familiar with the situation said the move to shutter
the five person team - headed by former Macquarie Capital and
ANZ banking veteran Lloyd O'Harte - was unexpected.
The team was the financial adviser to Indian conglomerate
Adani Enterprises' multibillion dollar Carmichael coal
mine in Queensland until last August. A CBA spokeswoman said the
group's resources were being allocated into the bank's broader
specialised finance team.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne. Editing by Jane Wardell and Lisa
Jucca.)