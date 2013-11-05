SYDNEY Nov 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first quarter cash earnings, in line with analysts' forecasts as revenue growth outweighed pressure on its interest margin.

First quarter unaudited cash profit in the three months to Sept 30 was A$2.1 billion ($1.99 billion) compared with A$1.85 billion a year ago.

CBA was expected to report first quarter cash profit of A$2.06 billion according to an average expectation of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.0531 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Lincoln Feast)