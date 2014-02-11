BRIEF-Trastor Real Estate acquires a property in Athens for 1.1 mln euros
March 13 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA:
Sydney Feb 12 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, , the country's biggest lender by market value, reported a 14 percent rise in first half earnings on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts as net interest income grew despite ongoing pressure on its margins.
CBA reported cash earnings of A$4.27 billion ($3.86 billion) for the six months to December 31. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had, on average, expected earnings of A$4.15 billion.
Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.1072 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by John Mair)
March 13 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG's ratings and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) , including the 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'F1' Short-Term IDR and 'a-' Viability Rating (VR). The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions on the bank and its affected subsidiaries is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow t
** The DJI's financial constituents, as a group, have had quite a run since election-day close; however, a composite index of the group has neared significant chart resistance and is ripe for a downturn. Chart: http://reut.rs/2ng9fjS