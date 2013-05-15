(Adds details on earnings, share price)
SYDNEY May 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top lender by market value, is on track
for another record full-year profit after reporting an 8.6
percent rise in third-quarter cash earnings to A$1.9 billion
($1.88 billion) on Wednesday.
CBA said the result, which compared with A$1.75 billion a
year ago, reflected a combination of conservative management and
modest growth in the credit market.
In line with Australia's other "Big Four" banks -- New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd, National Australia Bank Ltd
and Westpac Banking Corp -- CBA was able to
increase its net interest margin by not fully passing on a
series of central bank rate cuts over the past couple of years.
All four did pass on last week's quarter percentage point
cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in full.
The third-quarter result brings CBA's cash profits so far
this financial year to A$5.7 billion, leaving it on track to
beat last year's cash profit of A$7.1 billion.
Net profit for the quarter was also about A$1.9 billion. The
bank did not report a revenue figure.
Tier I capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb
unforeseen losses, dropped to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent the
previous quarter.
CBA reported growth in key household deposits over the
quarter, but warned that deposit margins remained under pressure
in a competitive market.
The bank's shares were down 0.9 percent at A$72.73 in
midmorning trade.
CBA reports on a different schedule to its three peers, who
in recent weeks reported second-half earnings that took the
quartet to a record half-year total of A$13.2 billion.
Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting
items, is closely watched by investors.
(A$1 = $0.9901)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell; Editing by
Stephen Coates)