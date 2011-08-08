SYDNEY Aug 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) on Tuesday slashed what it charges for fixed rate mortgages by up to 60 basis points, taking advantage of steep falls in longer-term lending rates in markets in recent weeks.

CBA said the new fixed rates for loans from 1 to 5 years would now range from 6.59 percent to 6.99 percent, the lowest of any of the four major Australian banks.

CBA is the biggest home lender in the country but has been facing intensified competition from the other banks, particularly National Australia Bank .

