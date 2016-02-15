SYDNEY, Feb 16 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia has released price guidance for its A$1.25 billion ($888 million) offering of PERLS VIII Capital Notes at 520-535 basis points over the 90-day BBSW bank bill swap rate.

The perpetual Tier 1 notes have a call date after 5.5 years (October 15 2021) and will mandatorily exchange for ordinary CBA shares two years later.

With three-month BBSW quoted at 2.285 percent, a 520bp margin indicates an initial grossed up coupon of almost 7.5 percent, similar to the return on ordinary CBA shares, based on dividend yields with franking credits.

The offering, expected to raise A$1.25bn ($888m) with the ability to raise more or less, includes a reinvestment offer for holders of CBA's A$1.16 billion PERLS III notes ahead of their April 6 call date.

The margin is expected to be announced on February 24, when the offering opens. It closes on March 18 and the notes will be issued on March 30.

CBA and Goldman Sachs are arrangers on the offering and joint lead managers alongside ANZ, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Morgans Financial, UBS and Westpac. Bell Potter Securities, Citigroup and Ord Minnett are co-managers. (Reporting By John Weavers; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Eric Meijer)