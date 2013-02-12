SYDNEY Feb 13 Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the country's biggest mortgage lender reported a record half-year profit.

CBA shares were at A$67.18 at 2312 GMT, up 2.5 percent, after rising as high as A$67.38.

The bank's cash profit rose 6 percent to A$3.78 billion ($3.90 billion), in line with analysts' expectations, buoyed by its retail bank business and improvements in global markets that boosted wealth management earnings.

CBA said it expected domestic business and consumer confidence to improve in line with a more stable global outlook.

($1 = 0.9700 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)