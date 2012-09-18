* RBA says has room to ease if outlook worsens significantly
* Sees downside risks to global economy
* Analysts say minutes underscore easing bias, see no
urgency
(Adds analyst comments, market reaction)
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australia's central bank said a
benign inflation outlook meant it had scope to cut interest
rates in response to any major threat to growth, noting a sharp
fall in some of the country's key export prices and a shaky
global environment.
In minutes of the Sept. 4 meeting, where the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) left its cash rate unchanged at 3.5 percent,
board members also observed that past cuts were still working
their way through the economy.
"The current assessment of the inflation outlook continued
to provide scope to adjust policy in response to any significant
deterioration in the outlook for growth," the minutes revealed.
For now, the board judged it right that interest rates in
the economy remain a bit below average. Yet, members also
sounded less comfortable with the outlook, noting the global
economy remained subject to "significant downside risks".
"Of particular note this month was the recent sharp decline
in some bulk commodity prices," they said.
The board also discussed the possibility that a high local
dollar was weighing more heavily on the economy than might have
been expected. But any negative impact from a strong exchange
rate has so far been mild with the unemployment rate remaining
relatively low, the minutes noted.
Markets took the RBA's remarks in their stride with the
Australian dollar little changed on the day at $1.0477.
Alvin Pontoh, strategist at TD Securities, said while the
minutes were slightly more dovish than he expected, he believed
the RBA will not lower rates until November.
"There is no urgency to cut. We believe the RBA can afford to
wait and assess the incoming data for another month. Unless
activity improves materially, a tame Q3 core inflation print
should pave the way for a November rate cut," he said.
On China, board members said the most recent data has been a
bit weaker, contrasting with earlier hopes Chinese growth may be
stabilising at a more reasonable pace.
The weakness in China was one cause of sharp declines in
spot prices for iron ore and coking coal, Australia's top two
exports.
"Members noted that these price falls were likely to be
reflected relatively quickly in export prices," the minutes
showed.
"If sustained, this decline would imply a larger fall in the
terms of trade than the staff had earlier forecast, though the
terms of trade would still remain high by historical standards."
The slowdown in China has not only savaged prices for key
commodities but also led several miners including Fortescue
Metals Group to slice planned investment spending.
The Australian government as well cut its earnings forecasts
for commodity exports by around 10 percent for this fiscal year.
So while the economy enjoyed robust growth in the first half
of the year, the latter half is looking decidedly more delicate.
Analysts said the unusual mix of a high dollar and falling
terms of trade represented a tightening of policy, a key reason
investors expect the RBA to cut rates further, following easings
in May and June.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> have priced in a 50-50
probability of a cut next month and the market sees the cash
rate falling as low as 2.75 percent in 12 months.
The RBA said mining investment has probably moderated in the
June quarter, following a surge in the first three months of the
year, however, data suggested the outlook remained very strong
over the current fiscal year.
Even if falls in iron ore and coking coal prices were
sustained, the RBA noted that large LNG and other mining
projects already under way meant there will still be a
"substantial increase in resource investment over the next year
or so."
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)