SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian banks were not facing
anything like the funding pressures of their European
counterparts either domestically or offshore, even attracting
U.S. funds that had once gone to Europe, a top central banker
said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle was hopeful that lending measures by the European
Central Bank and the Federal Reserve would relieve some of the
funding pressures for European banks.
"In effect, provided they have appropriate collateral,
European banks should be able to meet their liquidity needs in
the period ahead both in euros, and in U.S. dollars," said
Debelle, who heads the RBA's financial markets unit.
The ECB's lending to regional banks had grown by about 180
billion euros, or 40 percent, since April with banks in Greece
and Ireland relying heavily on central bank funding.
In contrast, the RBA had not had to provide any extra
liquidity to the Australian banking system, said Debelle.
"We see little sign of strain or counterparty concern in the
local interbank market," he told a finance conference.
"We are not seeing the same sort of stresses for the
Australian banks, as are present for some of the European
banks," he added. "The Australian banks' funding structures are
considerably more resilient to periods of stressed markets than
they were previously."
Deposit growth at local banks had outstripped credit growth
for more than two years, reducing their need for wholesale
funds, while the average maturity of funding had lengthened.
Debelle noted the Australian government had recently
approved the use of covered bonds by banks and expected issuance
to start soon given investors' appetite for such secured debt.
One problem for European banks was that they had a lot of
longer-term U.S. dollar assets funded by short-term borrowing of
U.S. dollars. The cost of borrowing those dollars had risen
sharply in recent months and some sources of funding had closed
completely.
Australian banks did not face this problem since their U.S.
dollar borrowing was used to fund Australian dollar assets
"Thus, if they experience increased difficulty in accessing
U.S. funding markets, this is resolved by sourcing Australian
dollar liquidity, including in stressed circumstances from the
Reserve Bank," he said.
Debelle noted U.S. money market funds (MMFs), which had been
big buyers of European bank debt, had pulled back so that they
now owned little or no debt issued by banks in Greece, Ireland,
Italy, Portugal and Spain.
"In contrast, the Australian banks have found that U.S. MMFs
have been more than willing to maintain their exposures," he
said. "Indeed, recently the Australian banks have been
beneficiaries of a reallocation by the MMFs away from the
European banks."
Debelle also cautioned against reading too much into the
pricing of credit default swaps (CDS), where premiums to insure
against Australian banks had widened sharply in recent months.
These are often used by commentators to suggest investors are
actively hedging against the risk of default at the banks.
Yet Debelle noted volumes in the market were tiny. He
pointed to CDS in mining giant BHP Billiton where
premiums had shot higher even though the company was very lowly
geared and had a mountain of cash. Typically, he said, there
were only 2 or 3 trades a day in CDS.
"So the CDS premium does not have a lot of trading volume
behind it, which potentially allows traders a cheap way to take
a position either on the entity in question or as a proxy for a
broader position, such as the Chinese economy."
