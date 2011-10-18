SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian banks were not facing anything like the funding pressures of their European counterparts either domestically or offshore, even attracting U.S. funds that had once gone to Europe, a top central banker said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle was hopeful that lending measures by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve would relieve some of the funding pressures for European banks.

"In effect, provided they have appropriate collateral, European banks should be able to meet their liquidity needs in the period ahead both in euros, and in U.S. dollars," said Debelle, who heads the RBA's financial markets unit.

The ECB's lending to regional banks had grown by about 180 billion euros, or 40 percent, since April with banks in Greece and Ireland relying heavily on central bank funding.

In contrast, the RBA had not had to provide any extra liquidity to the Australian banking system, said Debelle.

"We see little sign of strain or counterparty concern in the local interbank market," he told a finance conference.

"We are not seeing the same sort of stresses for the Australian banks, as are present for some of the European banks," he added. "The Australian banks' funding structures are considerably more resilient to periods of stressed markets than they were previously."

Deposit growth at local banks had outstripped credit growth for more than two years, reducing their need for wholesale funds, while the average maturity of funding had lengthened.

Debelle noted the Australian government had recently approved the use of covered bonds by banks and expected issuance to start soon given investors' appetite for such secured debt.

One problem for European banks was that they had a lot of longer-term U.S. dollar assets funded by short-term borrowing of U.S. dollars. The cost of borrowing those dollars had risen sharply in recent months and some sources of funding had closed completely.

Australian banks did not face this problem since their U.S. dollar borrowing was used to fund Australian dollar assets

"Thus, if they experience increased difficulty in accessing U.S. funding markets, this is resolved by sourcing Australian dollar liquidity, including in stressed circumstances from the Reserve Bank," he said.

Debelle noted U.S. money market funds (MMFs), which had been big buyers of European bank debt, had pulled back so that they now owned little or no debt issued by banks in Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

"In contrast, the Australian banks have found that U.S. MMFs have been more than willing to maintain their exposures," he said. "Indeed, recently the Australian banks have been beneficiaries of a reallocation by the MMFs away from the European banks."

Debelle also cautioned against reading too much into the pricing of credit default swaps (CDS), where premiums to insure against Australian banks had widened sharply in recent months. These are often used by commentators to suggest investors are actively hedging against the risk of default at the banks.

Yet Debelle noted volumes in the market were tiny. He pointed to CDS in mining giant BHP Billiton where premiums had shot higher even though the company was very lowly geared and had a mountain of cash. Typically, he said, there were only 2 or 3 trades a day in CDS.

"So the CDS premium does not have a lot of trading volume behind it, which potentially allows traders a cheap way to take a position either on the entity in question or as a proxy for a broader position, such as the Chinese economy." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)