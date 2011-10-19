SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian regulators are
debating whether to require that central clearing for the A$8
trillion interest-rate swap market be done domestically, though
the size and importance of the market argues that it should be.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Malcolm
Edey said regulators hoped to soon come to a conclusion on the
matter, which would strike a balance between the regulators'
desire for stability and the markets' for cost effectiveness.
The discussions are part of a global push for central
clearing in over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets that are
considered systemically important, such as interest rate swaps.
In Australia, the Council of Financial Regulators, which
includes the RBA, has proposed that the swaps market have a
central counterparty (CCP) and that it should be based
domestically.
"Where a market is systemically important to the Australian
economy and financial system, this points to a case for the CCP
that clears it to be subject to appropriate safeguards that
control the propagation of risks to domestic participants," Edey
said in a speech to a derivatives conference.
"This might be best achieved where the CCP is locally
incorporated and subject to domestic regulation," said Edey, who
heads the RBA's financial system division.
However, some in the industry have argued that a domestic
CCP would increase costs due to additional collateral
requirements and would risk splitting the swaps market.
The cost-effectiveness and viability of a local CCP would
also depend on international regulations yet to be determined,
including the extent of eventual mutual recognition of CCPs
across borders by their respective regulators.
Both the European Union and the United States would be
enacting their own OTC clearing requirements over the next
couple of years which Australian banks would be subject to.
"These are difficult and complex issues," said Edey.
"That said, the Council's advice on these matters, when it's
made, will be determined by the public policy considerations of
stability and efficiency," he added.
"Not all industry participants will have the same commercial
interests and not all will be of the same view as to their
preferred outcome."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)