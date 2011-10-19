SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian regulators are debating whether to require that central clearing for the A$8 trillion interest-rate swap market be done domestically, though the size and importance of the market argues that it should be.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey said regulators hoped to soon come to a conclusion on the matter, which would strike a balance between the regulators' desire for stability and the markets' for cost effectiveness.

The discussions are part of a global push for central clearing in over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets that are considered systemically important, such as interest rate swaps.

In Australia, the Council of Financial Regulators, which includes the RBA, has proposed that the swaps market have a central counterparty (CCP) and that it should be based domestically.

"Where a market is systemically important to the Australian economy and financial system, this points to a case for the CCP that clears it to be subject to appropriate safeguards that control the propagation of risks to domestic participants," Edey said in a speech to a derivatives conference.

"This might be best achieved where the CCP is locally incorporated and subject to domestic regulation," said Edey, who heads the RBA's financial system division.

However, some in the industry have argued that a domestic CCP would increase costs due to additional collateral requirements and would risk splitting the swaps market.

The cost-effectiveness and viability of a local CCP would also depend on international regulations yet to be determined, including the extent of eventual mutual recognition of CCPs across borders by their respective regulators.

Both the European Union and the United States would be enacting their own OTC clearing requirements over the next couple of years which Australian banks would be subject to.

"These are difficult and complex issues," said Edey.

"That said, the Council's advice on these matters, when it's made, will be determined by the public policy considerations of stability and efficiency," he added.

"Not all industry participants will have the same commercial interests and not all will be of the same view as to their preferred outcome." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)