SYDNEY Aug 16 A top official from Australia's central bank said domestic house prices had eased in a benign way over the last couple of years and there was little chance of a slump in prices while unemployment remained at current levels.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle also said that Europe was running out of time to resolve its debt crisis and the countries involved would have to decide whether to break up or stick together within the next three to six months.

Debelle was answering questions during a panel discussion on banking and the economic outlook. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)