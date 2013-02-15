SYDNEY Feb 15 Australia's long boom in mining investment is likely to peak sometime this year creating much uncertainty about whether the rest of the economy can take up the slack, a top central banker said on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the long term outlook for the country's resources sector remained strong thanks to demand from an urbanising China. But there were risks near term.

"Our expectation is that growth of economic activity will be a little below trend over 2013 before picking up a little in 2014," said Kent, who heads the central bank's economics unit.

"These forecasts assume that growth from sources outside of the resource sector picks up gradually, so we'll be looking closely for signs of this over the months ahead."

Unfortunately for the RBA, such signs have been mixed so far. Retail sales, employment and loan demand were all soft at the end of last year. While more recently, asset prices have made healthy gains, the global outlook has brightened and consumer confidence enjoyed a marked bounce early this month.

Seeking to support growth, the RBA cut rates in both October and December to take them to a record-matching low of 3 percent. It held steady at its February policy meeting but said there was scope to ease again should the economy disappoint. Markets are pricing in at least one more move to 2.75 percent.

Kent said mining investment was likely to peak at around 8 percent of Australia's A$1.5 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP), four times greater than its long-run average.

He emphasised there was much uncertainty about when the peak would come and about how quickly spending might slow thereafter.

"Notwithstanding this uncertainty, there is still a large amount of work in the pipeline, and so mining investment is likely to remain quite elevated for a time," he added.

All that spending should lead to an expansion in resource exports. In particular, he expected shipments of liquefied natural gas to grow much more rapidly from around 2015.

The gas is set to become a huge earner for Australia, perhaps matching iron ore which currently brings in around A$60 billion annually.

Kent was also optimistic that Chinese demand for resources would remain strong given the giant Asian economy seemed to have stabilised and urbanisation still had years to run.

He also saw much scope for expanding productivity and China's capital stock, which was still small relative to developed countries.

Housing and railways were two areas where investment was likely to rise for some years to come, said Kent. Both were heavy users of steel and iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner.

He estimated China could currently grow around 8 percent a year without risking too much inflation, somewhat slower than the 10-percent pace of recent years.

Yet since the Chinese economy was so much larger now, even a somewhat slower rate of growth represents a large quantity of new demand for raw materials. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)